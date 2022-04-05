Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Buddy Guy and John Hiatt team up for Orlando show this summer

By on Tue, Apr 5, 2022 at 3:07 pm

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY JOHN HIATT/FACEBOOK
Photo courtesy John Hiatt/Facebook

American music legends John Hiatt and Buddy Guy are teaming up for some formidable co-headlining dates this summer, including one in Orlando.

Blues-guitar maestro Guy and lauded singer-songwriter Hiatt separately are big enough news, but together make for an intriguing night of legendary gritty sounds.  Sidebar for the big-time blues fans: Hiatt will be playing alongside the Goners — featuring slide-guitarist Sonny Landreth — for his set.

Buddy Guy and John Hiatt & the Goners play the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Tickets are available through the Dr. Phillips Center.



Music Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny brings his 'El Último Tour Del Mundo' to Orlando's Amway Center for a sold-out show
Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live
Everything and everyone we saw at Garth Brooks Orlando show at Camping World Stadium

Everything we saw at Garth Brooks' Orlando show at Camping World Stadium

EDC will return to downtown Orlando in autumn 2022

By Matthew Moyer

By Matthew Moyer

EDC 2021, enough said

Orlando Girls Rock Camp returns live and loud this summer

By Matthew Moyer

By Matthew Moyer

Girls Rockers from 2019 live at Will's Pub

Orlando staple Southern Fried Sunday celebrates turning old enough to drive with a great big musical bash

By Matthew Moyer

By Matthew Moyer

SFS carousers

Eighties-riffic Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam will turn Orlando's Amway Center into a dance club this summer

By Matthew Moyer

By Matthew Moyer

Stevie B, the King of Freestyle

Orlando Girls Rock Camp returns live and loud this summer

By Matthew Moyer

By Matthew Moyer

Girls Rockers from 2019 live at Will's Pub

Premier digital media school F.I.R.S.T. Institute offers students ample opportunities for success SPONSORED CONTENT

By FIRST Institute Sponsored

By FIRST Institute Sponsored

Premier digital media school F.I.R.S.T. Institute offers students ample opportunities for success

Tonstartssbandht talk new music and love letters to Orlando ahead of Thursday's show at Will's Pub

By Matthew Moyer

By Matthew Moyer

Tonstartssbandht talk new music and love letters to Orlando ahead of Thursday's show at Will's Pub

Orlando singer Casey Conroy reflects on a year of big moves and new music

By Ida V. Eskamani

By Ida V. Eskamani

Casey Conroy
