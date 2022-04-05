Buddy Guy and John Hiatt team up for Orlando show this summer

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy John Hiatt/Facebook
American music legends John Hiatt and Buddy Guy are teaming up
for some formidable co-headlining dates this summer, including one in Orlando.
Blues-guitar maestro Guy and lauded singer-songwriter Hiatt separately are big enough news, but together make for an intriguing night of legendary gritty sounds. Sidebar for the big-time blues fans: Hiatt will be playing alongside the Goners — featuring slide-guitarist Sonny Landreth — for his set.
Buddy Guy and John Hiatt & the Goners play the Walt Disney Theater
at the Dr. Phillips Center on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Tickets are available
through the Dr. Phillips Center.
