Boy-band survivors A.J. McLean and Joey Fatone to spend 'A Legendary Night' in Orlando

Do you, in fact, want it that way, Orlando?

By on Tue, Jan 9, 2024 at 5:52 pm

A.J. McLean and Joey Fatone are spending a legendary night in Orlando this spring - Photo courtesy Joey Fatone/Facebook
A.J. McLean and Joey Fatone are spending a legendary night in Orlando this spring
It'll be a summit of boy-band survivors when Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean and *NSYNC's Joey Fatone spend "A Legendary Night" in Orlando this spring.

McLean and Fatone promise a plethora of song and dance from their respective outfits, as well as plenty of road stories during these shows. (Which intrigues us if it's not just heavily rehearsed patter.)

The duo's tour kicks off in California in mid-March and closes with a Florida-heavy clutch of dates at the end of the month: Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Jacksonville.

A.J. McLean and Joey Fatone bring "A Legendary Night" to the Hard Rock Live on Friday, March 29. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 12, through Ticketmaster.

