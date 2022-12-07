Avant-industrial luminary JG Thirlwell to play new work in Orlando on Friday

By on Wed, Dec 7, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Hear a different side of JG Thirlwell on Friday - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Hear a different side of JG Thirlwell on Friday

This eye-popping booking at Timucua Arts Foundation comes courtesy of Modern Music Movement and, mere days away, we’re still having trouble believing the engagement is a reality.

Unpredictable and influential electronic musician and composer JG Thirlwell will play an ambitious new solo work, Silver Mantis, in the confines of the Timucua house show space.

Depending on your aesthetic inclinations, you may know Thirlwell best from his seminal and riotous industrial project Foetus and all of its many offshoots — Scraping Foetus Off the Wheel, You’ve Got Foetus on Your Breath, etc. — which expertly mixed his compositional ambitions with synth-punk attitude and no doubt had a young Trent Reznor furiously scribbling notes.

Or you may know him as the bombastic composer behind scores for cutting-edge animated shows like The Venture Bros. and Archer.

Or if you’re particularly out on the fringes, you probably heard pieces Thirlwell wrote for avant ensembles like Bang on a Can or Kronos Quartet.

As befits an ageless iconoclast like Thirlwell, you’re not going to hear any of that at this show. (Ain’t that the way.)

What you are going to hear is Silver Mantis, a four-channel solo performance built from prepared piano, electronics and theremin, augmented by visuals by Swedish artist Sten Backman.

7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com, $25.

