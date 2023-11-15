AJR returns to Orlando in 2024, this time at the Amway Center

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy AJR/Facebook
AJR return to Orlando in 2024
AJR are finding their reunion very much to their liking, last week confirming a 2024 tour that will include an Orlando date — this time at the Amway Center downtown.
AJR will play the Amway Center on May 10, 2024, as one of two Florida dates on their upcoming "Maybe Man Tour." The tour comes in the wake of their fifth studio album The Maybe Man
.
"This album examines that personal existential crisis and the prevalent question of ‘Who am I?’” said AJR in a release. “We’ve experienced a lot this past year and decided to write about all the serious issues you face as you get older in the most AJR way we could.”
One dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to Planet Reimagined, a nonprofit dedicated to teaching advocacy to young climate thought leaders.
Tickets to see AJR at the Amway Center are currently on pre-sale until Nov. 16 at 10 a.m., when general sales open up, and are available via Ticketmaster
.
Location Details
400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown
800-745-3000
79 events 292 articles
