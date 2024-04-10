BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Aerosmith adds 2025 Orlando date to 'Peace Out' farewell tour

Get your toys out of the attic

By on Wed, Apr 10, 2024 at 2:13 pm

Aerosmith have added an Orlando date to their farewell tour
Photo courtesy Live Nation
Aerosmith have added an Orlando date to their farewell tour
Veteran rockers Aerosmith have expanded their “Peace Out” farewell tour, adding a handful of shows that include a brand-new date in Orlando next year.

The band's "Peace Out" jaunt — with blues-rockers the Black Crowes along for the ride as touring openers — kicks off in Pittsburgh this fall. "Peace Out" celebrates 50 years’ worth of Aerosmith music, with a setlist pulling  from all eras of the band's discography.

Originally kicking off last year, the "Peace Out" run was postponed after a few shows, when singer Steven Tyler suffered a vocal injury. This week's announcement sees all dates rescheduled, and even a couple of new shows added. The tour includes only one other Florida date, on Valentine's Day 2025.

Aerosmith and the Black Crowes play the Kia Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12, through Ticketmaster.

Location Details

Kia Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

kiacenter.com


Matthew Moyer

April 10, 2024

