Aerosmith adds 2025 Orlando date to 'Peace Out' farewell tour

The band's "Peace Out" jaunt — with blues-rockers the Black Crowes along for the ride as touring openers — kicks off in Pittsburgh this fall. "Peace Out" celebrates 50 years’ worth of Aerosmith music, with a setlist pulling from all eras of the band's discography.
Originally kicking off last year, the "Peace Out" run was postponed after a few shows, when singer Steven Tyler suffered a vocal injury. This week's announcement sees all dates rescheduled, and even a couple of new shows added. The tour includes only one other Florida date, on Valentine's Day 2025.
Aerosmith and the Black Crowes play the Kia Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12, through Ticketmaster.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed