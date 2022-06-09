VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

The Michelin Guide handed out its stars tonight. Here are the Florida restaurants that earned them

By on Thu, Jun 9, 2022 at 8:08 pm

click to enlarge John Tesar and Gerald Sombright of Knife & Spoon, awarded a star by Le Guide Michelin - PHOTO BY FAIYAZ KARA
photo by Faiyaz Kara
John Tesar and Gerald Sombright of Knife & Spoon, awarded a star by Le Guide Michelin

In a ceremony not lacking in bowing, starry-eyed chefs, restaurateurs and tourist board officials, tire manufacturer Michelin bestowed its somewhat tarnished stars onto the culinarians gathered inside the Ritz-Carlton, several Orlando chefs among them.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, said, “This very first selection of the Michelin Guide in Florida highlights glittery Miami, storied Orlando and breathtaking Tampa, offering a unique blend of international cuisine and Florida flavors. Local foodies as well as travelers will enjoy exploring these mesmerizing and rich Florida culinary destinations.”

Not surprisingly, Eurocentric and Japanese-leaning restaurants received the most acclaim, while this city's other celebrated cuisines — Chinese, Vietnamese, Indian, Middle Eastern and Mexican — were largely ignored. Also not surprising: Miami's L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon received two Michelin stars, the only restaurant in Florida to achieve that rating.

click to enlarge Chef Michael Collantes celebrates the Michelin star newly awarded to Soseki - PHOTO BY FAIYAZ KARA
photo by Faiyaz Kara
Chef Michael Collantes celebrates the Michelin star newly awarded to Soseki

Four Orlando restaurants received one Michelin star:  Capa, Soseki, Kadence, and Knife & Spoon. Seven Orlando restaurants received a Bib Gourmand, the Michelin appellation for "good food at a moderate price": Bombay Street Kitchen, Domu, Papa Llama, the Ravenous Pig, the Strand, Swine and Sons, and Z Asian Vietnamese Kitchen.

Michelin had kind words for the one-star winners. Capa, the swanky steakhouse at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World, "flaunts a decidedly Spanish accent," the inspectors said. Soseki "is an ideal illustration of a contemporary meal expressed by way of an omakase" with "a laser-like focus on local Florida produce."

Michelin inspectors said Kadence serves "food that's free-spirited, yet manages to honor the classic methods" and "will have you yearning for more." And Chef John Tesar's Knife & Spoon at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes "is the picture of plush. Care and skill are the hallmarks of this team, as they turn out contemporary steakhouse fare woven with seafood."

click to enlarge Sonny Nguyen of Domu, proud new holder of a Bib Gourmand - PHOTO BY FAIYAZ KARA
photo by Faiyaz Kara
Sonny Nguyen of Domu, proud new holder of a Bib Gourmand

In all, Miami swept up 11 starred restaurants (L’Atelier's 2-star and 10 other 1-stars) and 19 Bib Gourmands. The Tampa Bay area was robbed, with just three Bibs. Justice for Bern's!

Pore over all the details here on the Michelin press site. A rundown of all the listed Florida restaurants can be found on the Michelin Guide website or Michelin Guide app — ça ne me fait rien.
Soseki

Soseki, a cozy 10-seat 'modern omakase,' brings creativity and spectacle to Winter Park: No small wonder

Knife and Spoon at the Ritz-Carlton sears the best steaks in Orlando

Knife and Spoon at the Ritz-Carlton sears the best steaks in Orlando

Kadence carves out extraordinary omakases from its minimalist locale

Kadence carves out extraordinary omakases from its minimalist locale: In the cut

Sexy Spanish steakhouse Capa soars to the top of our list of must-eat restaurants

Sexy Spanish steakhouse Capa soars to the top of our list of must-eat restaurants


This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

Michelin Guide reveals which Florida restaurants get stars June 9 at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando

By Faiyaz Kara

Michelin Guide reveals which Florida restaurants get stars June 9 at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando

The Michelin Guide is coming to Florida. Should Orlando care?

By Faiyaz Kara

The molecular gastronomy and exquisite presentation at Immersion by Chef Rikku are the kinds of factors Michelin judges adore.

Michelin inspectors in Florida: One Orlando chef on the angst of waiting for external validation

By Eliot Hillis

Chef Eliot Hillis

Bad As's Burgers opening this summer in Orlando's Curry Ford West neighborhood

By Faiyaz Kara

Ground Australian wagyu sirloin burger

Global Korean fried chicken chain Bb.q Chicken lures the Orlando's fowl-mouthed to Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

Global Korean fried chicken chain Bb.q Chicken lures the Orlando's fowl-mouthed to Mills 50

Orlando Brewing shares plans to move to International Drive

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Brewing shares plans to move to International Drive

The Cantonese cuisine at West Colonial's Ten Ten Seafood and Grill doesn't pander to the gweilo

By Bao Le-Huu

The Cantonese cuisine at West Colonial's Ten Ten Seafood and Grill doesn't pander to the gweilo

Thai Farm Kitchen brings its Siamese fare from Brooklyn to College Park and sets itself apart from the pack

By Faiyaz Kara

Thai Farm Kitchen brings its Siamese fare from Brooklyn to College Park and sets itself apart from the pack
