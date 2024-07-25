The Local Bar and Grill is closing this week in College Park

Located at 3231 Edgewater Drive, this spot has been open in College Park since 2010, specializing in wings and casual dive-bar vibes. The Local Bar and Grill's last day of service will be July 26 from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.
This location is known especially for its wings, other bar fare and drinks, as well as its fun atmosphere with karaoke, trivia nights and big games shown in house.
