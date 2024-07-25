The Local Bar and Grill is closing this week in College Park

Opened since 2010, this spot for sports lovers' last day of service will be July 26

By on Thu, Jul 25, 2024 at 2:59 pm

click to enlarge The Local Bar and Grill is closing this week in College Park
Image via Google Maps
The Local Bar and Grill located in College Park is set to close for good, according to a post by The Community Paper.

Located at 3231 Edgewater Drive, this spot has been open in College Park since 2010, specializing in wings and casual dive-bar vibes. The Local Bar and Grill's last day of service will be July 26 from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

This location is known especially for its wings, other bar fare and drinks, as well as its fun atmosphere with karaoke, trivia nights and big games shown in house.

Sarah Lynott

