Zymarium Meadery in Mills 50 adds new event space and showcases immersive light installation

Notably, the new multi-purpose space will feature the construct "Intraspection,” by Zymarium co-owner Ginger Leigh, perhaps better known in the Orlando visual arts world as Synthestruct.
Orlandoans earlier saw "Intraspection” in 2020 at Leu Gardens' outdoors Dazzling Nights holiday event — but now you can see it up close and personal (in the air conditioning, crucially).
RīZōM will eventually play host to event like beekeeper talks, workshops, art displays, and gaming tournaments curated by Leigh — though not, sadly, live music due to zoning issues.
“When I first started conceptualizing how this area of the meadery could be used, I knew that I wanted to continue the legacy of the building, which was originally a creative studio, and apply my expertise and passion for creating meaningful experiences to debut a new space for people to enjoy, ” said Leigh in a press statement.
RīZōM is open to the drinking public on Friday, Saturdays and Sundays from 6 p.m.-midnight. (Gotta buy some mead, however.)
