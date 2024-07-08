BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Zymarium Meadery in Mills 50 adds new event space and showcases immersive light installation

Meadery customers can (metaphorically) bathe in the light installation on weekends

By on Mon, Jul 8, 2024 at 11:35 am

Zymarium Meadery opens new event room with a difference
Courtesy photo
Zymarium Meadery opens new event room with a difference
The Zymarium Meadery in Mills 50 is expanding, with the very recent opening of a new events room dubbed RīZōM that comes complete with an immerse light installation.

Notably, the new multi-purpose space will feature the construct "Intraspection,” by Zymarium co-owner Ginger Leigh, perhaps better known in the Orlando visual arts world as Synthestruct.

Orlandoans earlier saw "Intraspection” in 2020 at Leu Gardens' outdoors Dazzling Nights holiday event — but now you can see it up close and personal (in the air conditioning, crucially).

RīZōM will eventually play host to event like beekeeper talks, workshops, art displays, and gaming tournaments curated by Leigh — though not, sadly, live music due to zoning issues.

“When I first started conceptualizing how this area of the meadery could be used, I knew that I wanted to continue the legacy of the building, which was originally a creative studio, and apply my expertise and passion for creating meaningful experiences to debut a new space for people to enjoy, ” said Leigh in a press statement.

RīZōM is open to the drinking public on Friday, Saturdays and Sundays from 6 p.m.-midnight. (Gotta buy some mead, however.)

Location Details

Zymarium Meadery

1121 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-801-9087

zymarium.com


Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Drinking + Bars articles

July 3, 2024

