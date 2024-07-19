Orlando brewery Ten10 celebrates nine years with a Christmas in July get-down this weekend

“9 Years of Fine Beers” will feature new beer releases, food specials and a vinyl pop-up for those wanting to shop. Starting at noon, the birthday festivities begins as the taproom transforms into a German Christmas Market.
The two new beers debuting as party favors are a nine-ingredient German Cold IPA and a Hazelnut Chocolate Cold Brew Stout “Hazelnoot,” which is a collaboration with Barnie’s Coffee.
Aside from (yes, it's true) Christmas carolers earlier in the afternoon, live entertainment comes in the form of a rare “XMAS in July” evening concert from Bad Santa & the Angry Elves. This raucous local band sure knows how to bring the holiday cheer through reckless rock style with outrageous holiday references.
Get jolly during the day and stay for the ticketed performance by Bad Santa and crew during the night.
