Orlando brewery Ten10 celebrates nine years with a Christmas in July get-down this weekend

See the brewery transformed into a German Christmas market, complete with a musical Krampus

By on Fri, Jul 19, 2024 at 10:11 am

Bad Santa and the Angry Elves return Ten10 for the brewery's anniversary
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Bad Santa and the Angry Elves return Ten10 for the brewery's anniversary
Ten10 Brewing Company will be celebrating their ninth year with a summer Christmas party this Saturday dubbed “9 Years of Fine Beers.”

“9 Years of Fine Beers” will feature new beer releases, food specials and a vinyl pop-up for those wanting to shop. Starting at noon, the birthday festivities begins as the taproom transforms into a German Christmas Market.

The two new beers debuting as party favors are a nine-ingredient German Cold IPA and a Hazelnut Chocolate Cold Brew Stout “Hazelnoot,” which is a  collaboration with Barnie’s Coffee.

Aside from (yes, it's true) Christmas carolers earlier in the afternoon, live entertainment comes in the form of a rare “XMAS in July” evening concert from Bad Santa & the Angry Elves. This raucous local band sure knows how to bring the holiday cheer through reckless rock style with outrageous holiday references.

Get jolly during the day and stay for the ticketed performance by Bad Santa and crew during the night.

Event Details
Ten10 Brewing Birthday Party

Ten10 Brewing Birthday Party

Sat., July 20, 12 p.m.

Ten10 Brewing 1010 Virginia Drive, Orlando Mills 50

Location Details

Ten10 Brewing

1010 Virginia Drive, Orlando Mills 50

407-930-8993

ten10brewing.com


Sarah Lynott

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

