Taco Kat introduces downtown Orlando to Sonoran tacos, starting tomorrow

The Kat is out of the bag

By on Mon, Oct 17, 2022 at 3:55 pm

The Sonoran style taqueria Taco Kat is making its restaurant debut on Oct. 18. The restaurant is taking over where Cleo's Lounge was previously located. - Photo via Taco Kat / Official instagram
Photo via Taco Kat / Official instagram
The Sonoran style taqueria Taco Kat is making its restaurant debut on Oct. 18. The restaurant is taking over where Cleo's Lounge was previously located.

Taco Kat, a taqueria serving up tacos Sonoran style, will officially open to the public Oct. 18. The restaurant sits at 11 S. Court Avenue, taking over the previous location of Cleo's Lounge.

Taco Kat will offer a variety of menu items such as tacos, quesadillas, Mexican drinks and desserts such as tres leches. These  tacos are from the Mexican state Sonora, using hand-made wheat flour tortillas and cooked crisp. The menu contains a variety of meat choices to go alongside them.

Restaurant goers can choose between carne asada, a short rib of beef or pollo asado, a chicken's thigh. Other choices include beef barbacoa, shredded beef, chorizo, ground pork and pinto beans. Each taco will have cilantro, cabbage, and red and avocado green salsa.

No longer the 'chain capital' of the world, Orlando has grown up into a serious foodie destination: Grub hub

No longer the 'chain capital' of the world, Orlando has grown up into a serious foodie destination: Grub hub


The Sonoran taqueria and tequila lounge will also have a secret bar, for those who in the mood for drinks and some fun. What may look like a cooler for drinks on the outside is actually an entryway to the bar.

Taco Kat joins a long list of new taco restaurants joining the Orlando area this year such as Solita Tacos, Quesa Loco and Debonair Supper Club.

