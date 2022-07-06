VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Solita Tacos replaces downtown Wahlburgers; Bao's Castle has closed; and 4 Rivers Smokehouse opens their first beer garden

By on Wed, Jul 6, 2022 at 4:00 am

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: The team behind Cavo's Bar & Kitchen in Thornton Park will open John & John's, A Pizza Shop in the space previously occupied by Mediterranean Blue at 435 E. Michigan St. in SoDo. The pizzeria, named after Cavo's John Cavallini and John Markaj (who previously operated 081 Wood Fired Pizza downtown) will serve NY-style pizza ... More SoDo news: Bao's Castle at the SoDo Plaza will close after not being able to reach a lease agreement ... After closing a couple of months ago, Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ will reopen under new franchise owners later this month at 1737 S. Orange Ave. ...

The SoDo location of 4 Rivers Smokehouse, complete with double drive-through, is set to soft-open July 15. The location will also feature the first-ever 4 Rivers Pavilion, a beer garden and outdoor event space, slated to open later in the year ... Look for Solita Tacos & Margaritas, a small California chain specializing in the flavors of Baja Mexico, to open later this year in the old Wahlburger's space downtown at 200 S. Orange Ave. Solita currently has locations in Huntington Beach, Valencia, Long Beach and Anaheim ... Cafe-Boutique Piano, a restaurant promising the very wide breadth of "European" cuisine as well as nightly piano shows, is slated to open sometime this month in Hannibal Square ...

Mi Cocina by Chef D.O.C., a small concept featuring "multicultural, trendy, classic fusion cuisine" has opened at 829 Good Homes Road near West Colonial Drive ... Oro, the high-end Mexican/Latin concept by the same group that operates downtown nightclubs Celine, Ember and Tier, will no longer open 333 S. Park Ave. in Winter Park. The space is currently available for lease ... Mason Jar Provisions, the Southern comfort spot in Thornton Park, has closed. Owner A.J. Haines is promising a new concept in a new location soon ... After five years in Mills Park, Too Much Sauce has shuttered.

NEWS + EVENTS: The Ravenous Pig is now open for dinner Sunday nights, with a last seating at 9:30 p.m. Also at the Pig, winemaker Pax Mahle of Pax Wines will host a wine dinner July 19 at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $130 ... SoDough Square, the Detroit-style pizza house, has expanded its hours and is now open Wednesday-Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. ... St. Vic's Smoke Shack is offering ribs, chicken, brisket and pulled pork from the lot at 1940 Conway Gardens Road every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ... The Epcot International Food & Wine Festival runs from July 14 to Nov. 19.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to [email protected]

Food + Drink Slideshows

Doghouse ​(407) 412-5409 2527 Edgewater Dr Located in College Park, Doghouse serves a perfect combination of crazy dogs and loaded tots.

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp
Here's what's in Disney's $5000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Here's what's in Disney's $5000 'Star Wars' cocktail
These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida

These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida
Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

July 6, 2022

