SoDough Square's new Winter Park location is now in soft-opening mode

As we reported back in June, Sodough Square took over the Tin and Taco space at 223 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park. This new location brings the resto's signature take on Detroit-style pizza to the Park, as well as a few extras that can only be found there, including capicola and hot honey added to the list of possible toppings.
OW food critic Faiyaz Kara broke down SoDough's alchemical process last summer:
For all you pizza geeks, here's the process: 1) The dough is bulk-fermented (that's the dough's initial rise) for 12-18 hours in a cooler. 2) It's then portioned and stretched into deep, rectangular pans slicked in garlic olive oil. 3) The dough is allowed to sit at room temperature until it's proofed. 4) Then it's topped with a blend of high-fat Wisconsin brick cheese, Amish white cheddar and mozzarella right to the edges of the pan (it's how Detroit-style pizza gets its characteristic crispy, caramelized crust — the "frico"). 5) The sauce is layered on, followed by additional toppings. 6) The pie is baked at 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
Sodough Square: Winter Park's opening was confirmed on social media late last week. The current hours of operation are 4-9 p.m. on Wednesday-Friday, and noon-9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, for dine in, takeout and online ordering — Uber Eats delivery is still in the works.
The caveat is that if they sell out early, then they're closing early.
