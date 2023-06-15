Winter Park gets square pizza, new noodles near UCF, Camille opens in Baldwin Park and upcoming local food events

All the crunchiest Orlando food news

By on Thu, Jun 15, 2023 at 4:37 pm

Share on Nextdoor
SoDough Square
SoDough Square photo by Rob Bartlett

OPENINGS and CLOSINGS:

Tin & Taco on Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park has been converted to a SoDough Square. Owner Rob Bair says it's "a better fit for that space" but is looking to open a Tin & Taco nearby in the future. SoDough Square Winter Park will offer some new items and pizzas that are not offered at the SoDo location. Look for a soft opening at the end of the month ... Ji Bei Chuan Authentic Asian Noodles will open at the Alafaya Commons Shopping Center at 11905 E. Colonial Drive. The franchise was founded in 2018 and has since opened 400 shops all across China, and 50 in the U.S. The noodle house will offer everything from its signature rice noodle dishes to mala spicy soup to stir-fries. Look for it to open in late summer ... Camille, chef Tung Phan's French-Vietnamese tasting menu concept, has opened at 4962 New Broad St. in Baldwin Park ... Look for Mochinut to open at 4741 S. Orange Ave. near Gatlin Hall Brewing ... The Circle, a "speakeasy grab-and-go" specializing in street food from all over the world, has soft-opened in the business cluster at 1216 E. Colonial Drive ...

Related
Green papaya, salmon, nuoc cham

Orlando Chef Tung Phan’s Camille, a modern French-Vietnamese restaurant, opens in Baldwin Park: Doors open on the upscale tasting menu concept June 13

Charm Thai & Sushi has opened in the old Reel Bowls space at 13211 Reams Road in Windermere. Meanwhile, Reel Bowls will open a new location in an undisclosed location sometime in August ... Top Protein Food & Drink, the start-up protein technology company that manufactures meat and other food products from dairy, will open its flagship food hub this September at 2607 Edgewater Drive in College Park. The hub will house a burger joint as well as stalls offering chicken, hot dogs, pizza, ice cream and energy drinks. The vegetarian meats are made by converting ruminant milk to a "fibrous protein structure" that mimics the texture and look of meat ... Linda's Winter Park Diner on Fairbanks Avenue will close at the end of July. Owner Linda D'Auria says that after 35 years of serving guests, she's ready to retire and play a little golf.

NEWS and EVENTS:

The Ihaw-Ihaw Weekend & Popup Market June 24 and 25 will feature a bevy of Filipino eats, courtesy of Maya's Merienda and Kabayan Grill Filipino Restaurant. There will be plenty of desserts and live music, too. The event goes both days from 2-7 p.m. in the back parking lot at 11420 S. Orange Blossom Trail ... Luke's Kitchen & Bar will unveil a new outdoor lounge complete with brick oven and covered seating next week. Expect a menu of sourdough flatbreads and other wood-fired eats.

Related
Linda's Winter Park Diner to close in July

Longtime local restaurant Linda's Winter Park Diner set to close this summer: Linda's has been serving Orlando since the 1950s


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Friendship BBQ on West Colonial Drive brings authentic Chinese barbecue to Orlando

By Faiyaz Kara

Friendship BBQ on West Colonial Drive brings authentic Chinese barbecue to Orlando

New Disney Springs food includes Gideon’s sea turtle cake, Pride Month offerings and more

By Chelsea Zukowski

New Disney Springs food includes Gideon’s sea turtle cake, Pride Month offerings and more

Orlando’s Milk District is getting a new vegan food hall this month, replacing one that left

By Bellanee Plaza

This "inclusive, safe space" is located in the old Market on South building in the Milk District

Orlando is one of the only cities to get Taco Bell's new vegan Crunchwrap

By Sarah Castillo

Taco Bell's iconic Crunchwrap finally goes vegan

Also in Food + Drink

Friendship BBQ on West Colonial Drive brings authentic Chinese barbecue to Orlando

By Faiyaz Kara

Friendship BBQ on West Colonial Drive brings authentic Chinese barbecue to Orlando

Park Avenue Tavern in Winter Park brings a bit of Big Apple swagger, but not much else

By Faiyaz Kara

Fish and chips comprise one fillet of beer-battered cod

Papi Smash Burger in downtown Orlando makes mince of its rivals

By Faiyaz Kara

Papi Smash Burger in downtown Orlando makes mince of its rivals

Otto’s High Dive pays homage to Cuba’s heyday with exceptional cocktails and focused fare

By Faiyaz Kara

Otto’s High Dive pays homage to Cuba’s heyday with exceptional cocktails and focused fare

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us