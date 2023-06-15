Winter Park gets square pizza, new noodles near UCF, Camille opens in Baldwin Park and upcoming local food events

OPENINGS and CLOSINGS:

Tin & Taco on Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park has been converted to a SoDough Square. Owner Rob Bair says it's "a better fit for that space" but is looking to open a Tin & Taco nearby in the future. SoDough Square Winter Park will offer some new items and pizzas that are not offered at the SoDo location. Look for a soft opening at the end of the month ... Ji Bei Chuan Authentic Asian Noodles will open at the Alafaya Commons Shopping Center at 11905 E. Colonial Drive. The franchise was founded in 2018 and has since opened 400 shops all across China, and 50 in the U.S. The noodle house will offer everything from its signature rice noodle dishes to mala spicy soup to stir-fries. Look for it to open in late summer ... Camille, chef Tung Phan's French-Vietnamese tasting menu concept, has opened at 4962 New Broad St. in Baldwin Park ... Look for Mochinut to open at 4741 S. Orange Ave. near Gatlin Hall Brewing ... The Circle, a "speakeasy grab-and-go" specializing in street food from all over the world, has soft-opened in the business cluster at 1216 E. Colonial Drive ...

Charm Thai & Sushi has opened in the old Reel Bowls space at 13211 Reams Road in Windermere. Meanwhile, Reel Bowls will open a new location in an undisclosed location sometime in August ... Top Protein Food & Drink, the start-up protein technology company that manufactures meat and other food products from dairy, will open its flagship food hub this September at 2607 Edgewater Drive in College Park. The hub will house a burger joint as well as stalls offering chicken, hot dogs, pizza, ice cream and energy drinks. The vegetarian meats are made by converting ruminant milk to a "fibrous protein structure" that mimics the texture and look of meat ... Linda's Winter Park Diner on Fairbanks Avenue will close at the end of July. Owner Linda D'Auria says that after 35 years of serving guests, she's ready to retire and play a little golf.

NEWS and EVENTS:

The Ihaw-Ihaw Weekend & Popup Market June 24 and 25 will feature a bevy of Filipino eats, courtesy of Maya's Merienda and Kabayan Grill Filipino Restaurant. There will be plenty of desserts and live music, too. The event goes both days from 2-7 p.m. in the back parking lot at 11420 S. Orange Blossom Trail ... Luke's Kitchen & Bar will unveil a new outdoor lounge complete with brick oven and covered seating next week. Expect a menu of sourdough flatbreads and other wood-fired eats.