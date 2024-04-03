BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Kaya has been named a 2024 James Beard Award finalist for Best New Restaurant

'OH MY GOD AHHHHHHH!'

By on Wed, Apr 3, 2024 at 11:53 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Lordfer "Lo" Lalicon and Jami Bailey of Kaya - photo by Lee Romero
photo by Lee Romero
Lordfer "Lo" Lalicon and Jami Bailey of Kaya
The city celebrated last year when Henry Moso became Orlando's first James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef: South, and now we can celebrate our first James Beard Award finalist in a national category.

Kaya, the Filipino casual fine-dining concept from Kadence alums Lordfer Lalicon and Jami Bailey, was named a James Beard Award finalist for Best New Restaurant, a category that saw the Mills 50 venture vie with 30 other establishments around the nation for the honor.

"I feel less shocked today than I did when the semifinalists were announced, but I'm still surprised," said Lalicon. "I'm just so excited at how people have responsed to our menu and how they've given me the opportunity to provide for them. We do so much to help our community so I know we're deserving."

His voice then crackles and the emotion comes out. "I'm just so grateful to my staff who I know will revel in this news as they've willingly joined me on this journey, and it's not been an easy one. I hope it gives them some validation. I feel this is more for them than it is for me."

Bailey was getting a haircut when she heard the news and could barely contain herself.

"OH MY GOD AHHHHHHH," yelped the utterly jubilant co-owner. "It's so cool and amazing! We always said we want to be a Filipino restaurant that was recognized nationally, so this is a complete shock. I mean what the f*ck!?"

Henry Moso of Kabooki Sushi and Mark and Jen Berdin of Kadence were both semifinalists in the Best Chef: South category, but neither made the short list this year.

Lalicon and Bailey opened their modern Filipino restaurant with a homey vibe in late 2022 and earned Top Tables honors that same year. Since then, the restaurant has ensconced itself as a community-minded fixture in Mills 50.

click to enlarge Kaya Restaurant staff - Airam Dato-On
Airam Dato-On
Kaya Restaurant staff
"Honestly, it's all about community and there's no way we get this honor without all the folks who work at the restaurant every day, the purveyors, farmers and artisans who support us and the writers who champion us and the city we love," says Bailey.

Lalicon echoed her sentiment. "The community aspect was instilled in me by Dan Barber when I was at Blue Hill. I want to be an institution in this community and bring value to it. It's always been my plan, to do right by Orlando. So being a finalist means a lot to me. I know the James Beard Foundation takes many aspects into account and don't just hand out awards to a bunch of sushi bars, so I'm very thankful."

So what's next?

Judges and subcommittee members will now dine at the restaurants of the finalists, participate in committee-led discussions regarding their dining experiences, then vote, with the top-scoring nominee per category being announced as the winner June 10 in Chicago.

Kaya will go up against Bar Bacetto in Waitsburg, WA, Barbs-B-Q in Lockhart, TX, Chez Noir in Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA, Comfort Kitchen in Dorchester, MA, Dakar NOLA in New Orleans, LA, Hayward in McMinnville, OR, Kisser in Nashville, TN, Oro by Nixta in Minneapolis, MN and Shan in Bozeman, MT.

Visit jamesbeard.org for a full list of finalists.
Slideshow

Orlando artist Boy Kong and friends launch Fruits, a weekly 'art yoga' meetup

Orlando artist Boy Kong and friends launch Fruits, a weekly 'art yoga' meetup at Kaya
Orlando artist Boy Kong and friends launch Fruits, a weekly 'art yoga' meetup at Kaya Orlando artist Boy Kong and friends launch Fruits, a weekly 'art yoga' meetup at Kaya Orlando artist Boy Kong and friends launch Fruits, a weekly 'art yoga' meetup at Kaya Tammy Truong and Hiep Nguyen Hand-painted Koko and Kaya signs Kristin Young drawing at Fruits, Nov. 26
Click to View 23 slides


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Elevated Mexican restaurant Ceiba now open on Conrad Orlando rooftop

By Sarah Harwell

Elevated Mexican restaurant Ceiba now open on Conrad Orlando rooftop

New Winter Park spot the Fry Shoppe will soon be serving up Dutch-style cone fries

By Matthew Moyer

New Winter Park spot the Fry Shoppe will soon be serving up Dutch-style cone fries

V's Vegan Diner closes just months after opening in Casselberry

By Chloe Greenberg

V's Vegan Diner closes just months after opening in Casselberry

Moody Mills 50 absinthe house Death in the Afternoon hits the bull's-eye

By Faiyaz Kara

Death in the Afternoon absinthe bar

Moody Mills 50 absinthe house Death in the Afternoon hits the bull's-eye

By Faiyaz Kara

Death in the Afternoon absinthe bar

New Disney Springs joint Summer House on the Lake impresses with a breezy vibe and Cali comfort

By Faiyaz Kara

New Disney Springs joint Summer House on the Lake impresses with a breezy vibe and Cali comfort

Wa Ramen in Orlando's Lake Nona neighborhood gives guests a glimpse of the 'Japanese way'

By Faiyaz Kara

Soy milk tonkotsu ramen is a standout

Deadwords Brewing will close at the end of April

By McKenna Schueler

Deadwords Brewing will close at the end of April

April 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us