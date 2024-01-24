Orlando's Kabooki Sushi, Kadence and Kaya earn 2024 James Beard Award nominations

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony this summer

By on Wed, Jan 24, 2024 at 12:13 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Henry Moso of Kabooki Sushi - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Henry Moso of Kabooki Sushi
The 2024 James Beard Award nominations were announced Wednesday morning and four Orlando-area chefs earned honors in two categories.

Henry Moso, who became Orlando's first James Beard Award finalist last year, nabbed his third semifinalist nomination in the Best Chef: South category and his fourth nomination overall (he was also a candidate for Rising Star Chef of the Year in 2020).

Joining Moso in the Best Chef: South category are first-time semifinalists Mark and Jen Berdin of Kadence, long considered one of Orlando's finest restaurants and the one that kickstarted the intimate and innovative omakase movement in this city.

Lordfer Lalicon, a Kadence alum, is up for Best New Restaurant, a category that will see his restaurant Kaya, a venture he started with Jamilyn Bailey, vie with 30 other restaurants around the nation for top honors.

click to enlarge Mark Berdin, Lordfer Lalicon, Jami Bailey, Jen Berdin at Kadence - Photo via Jami Bailey
Photo via Jami Bailey
Mark Berdin, Lordfer Lalicon, Jami Bailey, Jen Berdin at Kadence
For third-culture kids like Moso, the Berdins and Lalicon, the distinction came with plenty of gratitude, emotion and tears.

"I feel so blessed and shocked," said a choked-up Lalicon. "You put all this hard work and belief into what you do and I'm just so honored. It makes me want to work harder. I'm getting teary eyed to be honest with you."

click to enlarge Lordfer "Lo" Lalicon of Kaya - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Lordfer "Lo" Lalicon of Kaya
For Mark Berdin, the news also came as a surprise.

"Congratulations? For what?" he tells me over the phone while cruising in the Caribbean. When I tell him of their Best Chef: South nomination, he's taken aback.

"What? Really? I don't know what to say. I'm just so stunned. I'm on the back of a cruise ship staring at the sea and the mountains in St. Thomas and it's a sunny, perfect day and you telling me this ... it's, it's just awesome. Thank you very much! I'm about to go eat at a buffet right now!"

click to enlarge Mark and Jen Berdin's son Romeo on a cruise ship. Berdin learned of hin nomination while on vacation in St. Thomas. - Photo via Mark Berdin
Photo via Mark Berdin
Mark and Jen Berdin's son Romeo on a cruise ship. Berdin learned of hin nomination while on vacation in St. Thomas.
"This is monumental," said an equally stunned Moso. "I'm speechless right now. I just feel so so honored once again, and it just makes me want to keep pushing my culinary boundaries."

So what's next?

Subcommittee members and judges of the Restaurant and Chef Awards voting body — comprised of food and beverage writers, critics, editors, book authors, media producers, food studies scholars and culinary instructors — will anonymously visit the nominated restaurants in their region and score each semifinalist on a number of criteria. The semifinalists with the highest average score will be announced as finalists on April 3.

Judges and subcommittee members will then dine at the restaurants of the finalists, participate in committee-led discussions regarding their dining experiences, then vote with the top scoring nominee per category being announced as the winner.

More information on the voting process can be found at JamesBeard.org.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Chicago on June 10.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando restaurant listed among Yelp's 2024 'Top 100 Places to Eat' in the U.S.

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando restaurant listed among Yelp's 2024 'Top 100 Places to Eat' in the U.S.

Mediterranean restaurant Helena Modern Riviera to soft open at Icon Park for Valentine’s Day events

By Alexandra Sullivan

Helena Modern Riveria is coming to Icon Park in Orlando

Danilo's Pasta Bar mastermind DJ Tangalin to kick off 'Chef Night' series at Edible Education Experience

By Faiyaz Kara

Chef Danilo "Dj" Tangalin hosts a Chef Night next week

Mills 50 and Milk District businesses forge an 'Ale-liance' to mark Orlando Beer Week

By Matthew Moyer

Mills 50 and Milk District businesses forge an 'Ale-liance' to mark Orlando Beer Week

Also in Food + Drink

Mills 50 and Milk District businesses forge an 'Ale-liance' to mark Orlando Beer Week

By Matthew Moyer

Mills 50 and Milk District businesses forge an 'Ale-liance' to mark Orlando Beer Week

Mares Peruvian Cuisine in Winter Park navigates the treacherous restaurant depths of Park Avenue

By Faiyaz Kara

Mares Peruvian Cuisine in Winter Park navigates the treacherous restaurant depths of Park Avenue

Top Tables: The finest restaurants that opened in Orlando in 2023

By Faiyaz Kara

No. 1: Camille

Orlando gaming bar Cloak and Blaster is closing

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando gaming bar Cloak and Blaster announces closure later this month

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us