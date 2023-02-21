Universal finally confirms that Super Nintendo World is coming to Orlando, ‘the worst-kept secret in history’

click to enlarge
Image courtesy Universal Studios Hollywood
Act shocked! Universal confirms Super Mario World
Universal Parks & Resorts Chairman and CEO Mark Woodbury finally officially
confirmed that Super Nintendo World World is coming to Universal Orlando, correctly calling this news "the worst-kept secret In history.”
It certainly has been an open secret here in the Orlando area, at the very least. We've been writing about this key element of the under-construction Epic Universe park since pre-pandemic 2020
.
But there was Woodbury on stage at Universal Studios Hollywood last week, to herald the opening of that theme park's Super Nintendo World. During his speech, he dropped this teaser: "Soon, we’re going to add another Super Nintendo World to Universal Orlando Resort — the worst-kept secret in history." To which the crowd on hand dutifully applauded.
The official opening date for Super Nintendo World — and the entirety of Epic Universe — is now set for 2025 (maybe in the summer
). But as we've seen over the years, card subject to change
. And if you're in the mood for spoilers, head over to the Universal Hollywood Super Mario World website
.
Epic Universe will be located off Sand Lake Road, a few miles away from the main Universal attractions.
