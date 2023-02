Universal finally confirms that Super Nintendo World is coming to Orlando, ‘the worst-kept secret in history’

click to enlarge Image courtesy Universal Studios Hollywood Act shocked! Universal confirms Super Mario World

Universal Parks & Resorts Chairman and CEO Mark Woodbury finallyconfirmed that Super Nintendo World World is coming to Universal Orlando, correctly calling this news "the worst-kept secret In history.”It certainly has been an open secret here in the Orlando area, at the very least. We've been writing about this key element of the under-construction Epic Universe park since pre-pandemic 2020 But there was Woodbury on stage at Universal Studios Hollywood last week, to herald the opening of that theme park's Super Nintendo World. During his speech, he dropped this teaser: "Soon, we’re going to add another Super Nintendo World to Universal Orlando Resort — the worst-kept secret in history." To which the crowd on hand dutifully applauded.The official opening date for Super Nintendo World — and the entirety of Epic Universe — is now set for 2025 ( maybe in the summer ). But as we've seen over the years, card subject to change . And if you're in the mood for spoilers, head over to the Universal Hollywood Super Mario World website Epic Universe will be located off Sand Lake Road, a few miles away from the main Universal attractions.