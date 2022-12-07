Universal Orlando's new Epic Universe park on track to open by summer 2025

Epic Universe will join Universal Orlando's two other theme parks, Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, and water park Volcano Bay.

Universal Orlando's new Epic Universe theme park is on track for completion by summer 2025, according to Universal officials during a news conference this week.

Originally announced in 2019 with an opening date in 2021, work on Epic Universe fell behind schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic grinding things to a halt. Construction for the park is back underway, according to officials.

"I don't think we've said the exact date that we're opening in, but we will have an impact in '25. It will open in time for the summer of '25," said NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell.

There are limited details available about the types of attractions to be found in Epic Universe, but the new theme park will be one of Universal's largest.

It has been confirmed that a Super Nintendo World will be a part of the layout. Universal Studios Japan has already opened their own Super Nintendo World with Universal Hollywood's set to open in early 2023.

Epic Universe will be located off Sand Lake Road, a few miles away from the main Universal attractions.


