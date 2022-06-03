VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Tropical storm warning issued for Central Florida

By on Fri, Jun 3, 2022 at 9:22 am

click to enlarge NHC
NHC

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Central and South Florida.

As of 8 a.m. Eastern, the National Hurricane Center issued a warning for a large swath of the state. The remnants of Pacific Hurricane Agatha are expected to re-form into the first Atlantic tropical cyclone of the season later today. The system is currently located northeast of the Yucatan Peninsula.

NHC forecasters give the storm a 90% chance of forming into a tropical storm in the next 48 hours. They expect the system to impact the Western coast of Florida in the early morning on Saturday. The system is expected to reach Orlando by Saturday afternoon.

Related
NOAA predicts above-average hurricane season with as many as 6 major hurricanes

NOAA predicts above-average hurricane season with as many as 6 major hurricanes

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live

Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live
Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando
This Tampa Bay home comes with its own private freshwater spring

This Tampa Bay home comes with its own private freshwater spring
These are the best conspiracy theories Orlando has to offer

These are the best conspiracy theories Orlando has to offer

News Slideshows

Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live

Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live
Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando
This Tampa Bay home comes with its own private freshwater spring

This Tampa Bay home comes with its own private freshwater spring
These are the best conspiracy theories Orlando has to offer

These are the best conspiracy theories Orlando has to offer

News Slideshows

Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live

Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live
Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando
This Tampa Bay home comes with its own private freshwater spring

This Tampa Bay home comes with its own private freshwater spring
These are the best conspiracy theories Orlando has to offer

These are the best conspiracy theories Orlando has to offer

Trending

Orlando to Tampa rail connection receives crucial early funding

By Maitane Orue

Orlando to Tampa rail connection receives crucial early funding

FBI investigating possibly fake Basquiat paintings at Orlando Museum of Art

By Alex Galbraith

FBI investigating possibly fake Basquiat paintings at Orlando Museum of Art

Clermont candidate for Florida Ag Commissioner wants to make Florida a shroom-friendly state

By Patricia Tolley

Morales (left) wants to make psychoactive mushrooms legal in the state.

Walt Disney World's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' ride is reportedly making riders barf

By Alex Galbraith

Ride vehicles

Also in News

Orlando to Tampa rail connection receives crucial early funding

By Maitane Orue

Orlando to Tampa rail connection receives crucial early funding

Clermont candidate for Florida Ag Commissioner wants to make Florida a shroom-friendly state

By Patricia Tolley

Morales (left) wants to make psychoactive mushrooms legal in the state.

Florida abortion clinics file lawsuit against state's 15-week abortion ban

By News Service of Florida

Bans Off My Body Rally 2021

Federal wildlife officials agree to habitat protections for manatees in Florida

By Jim Turner, NSF

Federal wildlife officials agree to habitat protections for manatees in Florida
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us