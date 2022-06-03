Tropical storm warning issued for Central Florida

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Central and South Florida.
As of 8 a.m. Eastern, the National Hurricane Center issued a warning for a large swath of the state. The remnants of Pacific Hurricane Agatha
are expected to re-form into the first Atlantic tropical cyclone of the season later today. The system is currently located northeast of the Yucatan Peninsula.
NHC forecasters give the storm a 90% chance of forming into a tropical storm in the next 48 hours. They expect the system to impact the Western coast of Florida in the early morning on Saturday. The system is expected to reach Orlando by Saturday afternoon.