BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orange County Animal Services hopes you can give Windsong a second chance at happiness

This adoptable senior dog is a snuggle buddy

Wed, Apr 24, 2024 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Windsong (A538403)
Windsong (A538403) photo courtesy OCAS

Meet Windsong!

Windsong (shelter ID #A538403) is a calm and sweet senior at 7 years old, but she has been struggling at the shelter. She has spent some time offsite in foster care, and has done well with all dogs and all people. She is gentle, intelligent, and not very big, so absolutely a perfect dog for apartment dwellers looking for a snuggle buddy. Windsong is healthy and active for a senior, and has been at the shelter for quite some time . We’re hoping to get this old girl a second chance at happiness.

click to enlarge Windsong (A538403) - photo courtesy OCAS
photo courtesy OCAS
Windsong (A538403)

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when it’s open 2-6 p.m. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

click to enlarge Windsong (A538403) - photo courtesy OCAS
photo courtesy OCAS
Windsong (A538403)

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Gimme Shelter articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Orlando is the least walkable city in the country, says study

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando is the least walkable city in the country, says study

Florida lobbyists leaned on pols to get ban on local heat safety and wage laws across the finish line, records show

By McKenna Schueler

Florida lobbyists leaned on pols to get ban on local heat safety and wage laws across the finish line, records show

Florida MMA fighter captures 8-foot alligator with bare hands and feet

By Chloe Greenberg

Florida MMA fighter captures 8-foot alligator with bare hands and feet

Supreme Court hears Starbucks union case

By McKenna Schueler

Supreme Court hears Starbucks union case

During Tampa visit, Biden pins Florida's six-week abortion ban on Trump

By Michael Moline, Florida Phoenix

President Joe Biden at the Dale Mabry campus of Hillsborough Community College in Tampa on April 23, 2024

Orange County officially terminates agreement with dissolved OnePulse organization

By McKenna Schueler

Orange County officially terminates agreement with dissolved OnePulse organization

Supreme Court hears Starbucks union case

By McKenna Schueler

Supreme Court hears Starbucks union case

DeSantis approves $1.5 billion from Florida budget for Everglades restoration

By News Service of Florida

DeSantis approves $1.5 billion from Florida budget for Everglades restoration
More

April 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us