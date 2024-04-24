Orange County Animal Services hopes you can give Windsong a second chance at happiness

Meet Windsong!

Windsong (shelter ID #A538403) is a calm and sweet senior at 7 years old, but she has been struggling at the shelter. She has spent some time offsite in foster care, and has done well with all dogs and all people. She is gentle, intelligent, and not very big, so absolutely a perfect dog for apartment dwellers looking for a snuggle buddy. Windsong is healthy and active for a senior, and has been at the shelter for quite some time . We’re hoping to get this old girl a second chance at happiness.

click to enlarge photo courtesy OCAS Windsong (A538403)

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when it’s open 2-6 p.m. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.