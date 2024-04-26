BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Write in your nominations for Best of Orlando® 2024 now through May 6

Vote for your favorite everything around town.

By on Fri, Apr 26, 2024 at 5:42 pm

Write in your nominations for Best of Orlando® 2024 now through May 6
Pedro Macias/LCC
Orlando Weekly's annual readers' choice poll for our Best of Orlando® issue is closing in 10 days.

Readers have through 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 6, to write in nominations for all the best people, places and things in town. The top nominees from the first round will go on to the Best of Orlando finals round, which takes place June 3 through July 15.

We're looking for your insight on nearly 350 things in Orlando — from the best nail salons and dog parks to politicians to taco shops and many, many more. The 10 categories covered are Drinking + Nightlife, Shopping + Retail, Services, Arts + Entertainment, Local Music, Attractions + Recreation, Local Notables, City Life, Food + Dining and Health Beauty + Wellness.

New to the poll this year are two City Life categories: "Best New Category to Add to Best of Orlando® 2025" and "Best Category to Eliminate from Best of Orlando® 2025."

"This is your chance to tell us what's missing from the Readers' Choice poll," says Graham Jarrett, Orlando Weekly's longtime publisher. "Businesses ask me all the time why there isn't a category for their specific niche, and this is their chance to make it  happen."

But the biggest change this year is daily entries. In a departure from the past, voters can now nominate their favorites every day. When we open the final round, the same will be true — you van vote every day for your favorites.

  • In the first round, absolutely any name can be written in. The nominees that get the most votes will not be revealed until the second round, at which point voters will choose among them and the winners will be tallied.

  • So, share the hometown love and get voting. First, second and third place winners will be revealed in our Best of Orlando issue, out on Aug. 21.

