Write in your nominations for Best of Orlando® 2024 now through May 6

Readers have through 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 6, to write in nominations for all the best people, places and things in town. The top nominees from the first round will go on to the Best of Orlando finals round, which takes place June 3 through July 15.
We're looking for your insight on nearly 350 things in Orlando — from the best nail salons and dog parks to politicians to taco shops and many, many more. The 10 categories covered are Drinking + Nightlife, Shopping + Retail, Services, Arts + Entertainment, Local Music, Attractions + Recreation, Local Notables, City Life, Food + Dining and Health Beauty + Wellness.
New to the poll this year are two City Life categories: "Best New Category to Add to Best of Orlando® 2025" and "Best Category to Eliminate from Best of Orlando® 2025."
"This is your chance to tell us what's missing from the Readers' Choice poll," says Graham Jarrett, Orlando Weekly's longtime publisher. "Businesses ask me all the time why there isn't a category for their specific niche, and this is their chance to make it happen."
But the biggest change this year is daily entries. In a departure from the past, voters can now nominate their favorites every day. When we open the final round, the same will be true — you van vote every day for your favorites.
So, share the hometown love and get voting. First, second and third place winners will be revealed in our Best of Orlando issue, out on Aug. 21.
