Hurricane Agatha remnants likely to reform over Gulf of Mexico, move east toward Florida

By on Wed, Jun 1, 2022 at 10:09 am

NHC
NHC

The remnants of Pacific Hurricane Agatha appear likely to reform over the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days while crossing toward the Western Florida coast.

The clump of disorganized storms and low pressure is currently located near the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico and moving northeast. The National Hurricane Center places its odds of reforming over the next two days at 70 percent. Over the course of five days, those odds jump to 80 percent.

Should the storm reform and reach tropical storm strength, it will take on the name Alex as the first named storm of the season. Officially, hurricane season started today (June 1).

The cluster of storms' projected path over the next week covers all of Central and South Florida. There is also an area of low pressure that is unlikely to form into a storm off the Eastern coast of Florida.

