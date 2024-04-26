BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Florida Gov. DeSantis won't say if he would suspend a re-elected Andrew Warren

'I think it's all gonna work out,' DeSantis said

By on Fri, Apr 26, 2024 at 10:54 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida Gov. DeSantis won't say if he would suspend a re-elected Andrew Warren
Photo via Ron DeSantis/Twitter
Gov. Ron DeSantis contends Hillsborough County is a “safer” place after he suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren. But he wouldn’t directly say if he would again suspend Warren if local voters elect the Democrat in November.

“It was appropriate what we did and it has made Hillsborough County safer as a result,” DeSantis said this week during an appearance in Redington Shores. “Criminals are held accountable in a much more significant way since Suzy Lopez has been the state attorney there in Hillsborough County. That's just a fact. Talk to any of the sheriff's deputies.”

Warren announced April 16 he would run again this year for state attorney, after being suspended by DeSantis in August 2022. DeSantis accused Warren of incompetence and a willful defiance of his duties, pointing in part to Warren signing a statement about enforcement of the state’s abortion laws.

DeSantis replaced Warren with Lopez, who is running for the position in November.

When pressed this week on whether he would suspend Warren again if the twice-elected state attorney wins the election, DeSantis first sputtered out, “If ifs and buts were candy and nuts, everyday would be Christmas,” before adding, “I think it's all gonna work out.”

DeSantis also surmised that “Hillsborough County, probably by election day, is actually going to have more registered Republicans than Democrats.”

As of March 31, Hillsborough had 289,116 registered Democrats, 280,659 registered Republicans and 232,320 voters without party affiliation. On Dec. 31, it had 289,903 Democrats, 275,217 Republicans and 231,978 no-party voters.

Warren, in a conference call Wednesday with the Florida Democratic Party, said he was suspended for criticizing “extreme abortion bans, not for any action that I took.”

“This is putting pressure on prosecutors to violate their duty to enforce the law in the interests of justice, and instead coercing them to just blindly apply the law in order to appease the extreme politicians who pass them,” Warren said.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Orlando is the least walkable city in the country, says study

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando is the least walkable city in the country, says study

Florida lobbyists leaned on pols to get ban on local heat safety and wage laws across the finish line, records show

By McKenna Schueler

Florida lobbyists leaned on pols to get ban on local heat safety and wage laws across the finish line, records show

DeSantis approves $200 million boost for My Safe Florida Home grant program

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

DeSantis approves $200 million boost for My Safe Florida Home grant program

Supreme Court hears Starbucks union case

By McKenna Schueler

Supreme Court hears Starbucks union case

During Tampa visit, Biden pins Florida's six-week abortion ban on Trump

By Michael Moline, Florida Phoenix

President Joe Biden at the Dale Mabry campus of Hillsborough Community College in Tampa on April 23, 2024

Orange County officially terminates agreement with dissolved OnePulse organization

By McKenna Schueler

Orange County officially terminates agreement with dissolved OnePulse organization

Orange County Animal Services hopes you can give Windsong a second chance at happiness

By Orange County Animal Services

Windsong (A538403)

Supreme Court hears Starbucks union case

By McKenna Schueler

Supreme Court hears Starbucks union case
More

April 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us