VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Icon Park files motion to dismiss Orlando Free Fall lawsuit against them following 14-year-old's death

By on Fri, Jul 8, 2022 at 1:37 pm

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ICON PARK/FACEBOOK
Photo via ICON Park/Facebook

Icon Park has asked to have a lawsuit against them following the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson dismissed.

Sampson slipped out of his harness and fell from the park's Orlando Free Fall ride earlier this year. Subsequent investigation from the state found that ride operators manually adjusted the ride's restraints to allow Sampson, who was well outside manufacturer suggested weight limits for the ride,  to ride the Free Fall. The rides at Icon Park are not operated by the park and are contracted out to third parties.

"Plaintiffs have failed to plead any ultimate facts that would put the ICON defendants on notice of exactly whose conduct or for what conduct they are seeking to hold the ICON defendants vicariously liable," the park argued in its motion to dismiss the case against them.

Related
Father of teen who died from Icon Park fall found out via gruesome social media videos

Father of teen who died from Icon Park fall found out via gruesome social media videos


The lawsuit names both Icon Park and ride operator Orlando Slingshot Group. An attorney for Sampson's mother told WESH that she believes Icon Park to be liable for rides operated on their property.

“They opted to allow these very dangerous rides to operate on their premises,” attorney Kim Wald said. “As this case unfolds, we're going to find out a lot more information to nail down exactly what they knew, when they knew and how they could have prevented this tragedy.”

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks
Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'
This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

News Slideshows

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks
Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'
This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

News Slideshows

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks
Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'
This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

Trending

TikToker goes viral taking in 'Orlando culture' on SunRail

By Nicolle Osorio

TikToker goes viral taking in 'Orlando culture' on SunRail

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

Orlando named 'Sweatiest City' in the United States

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando named 'Sweatiest City' in the United States

UCF's English Department suspends anti-racism statement following the passage of Stop WOKE Act in Florida

By Nicolle Osorio

UCF's English Department suspends anti-racism statement following the passage of Stop WOKE Act in Florida

Also in News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' Utah fundraiser points toward presidential run

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' Utah fundraiser points toward presidential run

Florida ramps up fight against fentanyl following rash of overdoses

By News Service of Florida

As little as two milligrams of faux fentanyl (pictured here next to a penny) can be a lethal dose

UCF's English Department suspends anti-racism statement following the passage of Stop WOKE Act in Florida

By Nicolle Osorio

UCF's English Department suspends anti-racism statement following the passage of Stop WOKE Act in Florida

Joel Greenberg's attorney asks to submit details of cooperation with federal investigators under seal

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Joel Greenberg with Roger Stone.
More

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us