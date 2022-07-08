Icon Park files motion to dismiss Orlando Free Fall lawsuit against them following 14-year-old's death

Icon Park has asked to have a lawsuit against them following the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson dismissed.
Sampson slipped out of his harness and fell from the park's Orlando Free Fall ride earlier this year
. Subsequent investigation from the state
found that ride operators manually adjusted the ride's restraints to allow Sampson, who was well outside manufacturer suggested weight limits
for the ride, to ride the Free Fall. The rides at Icon Park are not operated by the park and are contracted out to third parties.
"Plaintiffs have failed to plead any ultimate facts that would put the ICON defendants on notice of exactly whose conduct or for what conduct they are seeking to hold the ICON defendants vicariously liable," the park argued in its motion to dismiss the case against them.
The lawsuit
names both Icon Park and ride operator Orlando Slingshot Group. An attorney for Sampson's mother told WESH
that she believes Icon Park to be liable for rides operated on their property.
“They opted to allow these very dangerous rides to operate on their premises,” attorney Kim Wald said. “As this case unfolds, we're going to find out a lot more information to nail down exactly what they knew, when they knew and how they could have prevented this tragedy.”