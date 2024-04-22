BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Free tool offers end-of-life planning for Florida seniors, a top state for dementia cases due to aging population

More than 13% of people over age 45 are experiencing cognitive decline.

By on Mon, Apr 22, 2024 at 10:18 am

click to enlarge Free tool offers end-of-life planning for Florida seniors, a top state for dementia cases due to aging population
photo by Carlos Pascual/Shutterstock
The 2024 Alzheimer's Association annual report forecasts a doubling of Americans age 65 and older living with dementia — from 7 million to 14 million by 2050.

According to Jessica Empeño, national director of clinical engagement with the group Compassion & Choices, age is a major risk factor for dementia — particularly in Florida, a top state for dementia cases due to its aging population.

click to enlarge Jessica Empeño of Compassion & Choices - courtesy photo
courtesy photo
Jessica Empeño of Compassion & Choices
Empeño emphasized the urgent need for proactive healthcare decision-making.

Her group offers an End of Life Decisions and Dementia Values and Priorities Tool online, to help people communicate and document their future healthcare wishes.

"A woman shared with me that she completed the tool, and then gave a copy to her doctor," said Empeño, "and that was how she opened the conversation and said, 'I would like to be able to talk about this — and how, you know, how can you help me honor my wishes?' "

Empeño said the woman, who was experiencing the early stages of the disease, felt empowered to participate in the decision-making process.

She said people should be encouraged to have these conversations with friends, family, and anyone close, year-round.

Empeño described the free Dementia Values and Priorities Tool as "going deeper" than other end-of-life planning options, and said it is specifically tailored to the unique progression of dementia.

"One of the things that we incorporated into the tool are brief videos from healthcare professionals explaining commonly used — but not always well-explained — terms," said Empeño. "Things like 'comfort care,' 'life-sustaining treatment,' even 'quality of life.'"

According to the Alzheimer's Association, some 580,000 Floridians over age 65 live with Alzheimer's disease, and 13.6% of people over age 45 are experiencing cognitive decline.

Trimmel Gomes, Florida News Connection

