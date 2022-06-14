VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orange County Medical Examiner releases autopsy of Tyre Sampson, who fell from Icon Park's Orlando Freefall

Sampson was well above the ride's suggested weight limit

By on Tue, Jun 14, 2022 at 11:07 am

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/TYRE SAMPSON
Facebook/Tyre Sampson

The death of Tyre Sampson has officially been ruled an accident by the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office.

The 14-year-old was visiting Orlando from Missouri  this March when he came free from his restraints on Icon Park's drop tower ride Orlando Freefall, falling more than 70 feet to the ground. He later died at an area hospital. A horrific video of the incident spread quickly on social media, reaching some of Sampson's immediate family before the news of his death.

The autopsy found that Sampson suffered a range of injuries in the fall include fractured jaw, breaks to an arm and a leg and fractures of several ribs. The ultimate cause of his death was blunt force trauma from the fall.

Related
Forensic engineering firm hired to investigate deadly Icon Park fall

Forensic engineering firm hired to investigate deadly Icon Park fall


The report confirmed that Sampson was well above the suggested weight limit for the ride at the time of his death. The manufacturer's manual for the ride suggests an upper limit of around 290 pounds. The football-playing teen topped six feet at just 14 and was over 380 pounds.

The ride has been closed since the incident while the park and ride operator cooperate with an ongoing investigation. Sampson's family have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the park.

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum
27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories
Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

News Slideshows

Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum
27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories
Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

News Slideshows

Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum
27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories
Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

Trending

Florida had more COVID-19 deaths than anywhere else in the country last week

By Patricia Tolley

Florida had more COVID-19 deaths than anywhere else in the country last week

Gov. Ron DeSantis calls protesting outside Supreme Court justices' homes 'an insurrection' during Fox News visit

By Alex Galbraith

Gov. Ron DeSantis calls protesting outside Supreme Court justices' homes 'an insurrection' during Fox News visit

Donald Trump reportedly planning presidential campaign launch in Tallahassee to spite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

By Alex Galbraith

Donald Trump reportedly planning presidential campaign launch in Tallahassee to spite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Gas tops $5 per gallon in parts of Florida

By News Service of Florida

Gas tops $5 per gallon in parts of Florida

Also in News

Jewish congregation challenges Florida's 15-week abortion ban in court

By News Service of Florida

Rabbi Barry Silver of Boynton Beach's Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor

Florida Highway Patrol pulled guns on AEW wrestler Jeff Hardy during DUI arrest [VIDEO]

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Highway Patrol pulled guns on AEW wrestler Jeff Hardy during DUI arrest [VIDEO]

Donald Trump reportedly planning presidential campaign launch in Tallahassee to spite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

By Alex Galbraith

Donald Trump reportedly planning presidential campaign launch in Tallahassee to spite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Federal appeals court will decide constitutionality of Florida elections law in September

By News Service of Florida

Federal appeals court will decide constitutionality of Florida elections law in September
More

Digital Issue

June 8, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us