Disney’s Magic Kingdom, Orlando theme parks ranked most visited in the world in 2022

Universal’s Islands of Adventure also knocked out three Disney parks for the No. 3 spot in North America

By on Thu, Jun 22, 2023 at 12:06 pm

click to enlarge Disney’s Magic Kingdom, Orlando theme parks ranked most visited in the world in 2022
Photo courtesy Walt Disney World
Disney’s and Universal’s Orlando theme parks continue to lead the list of most visited in the world, according to the 2022 Theme Index from the Themed Entertainment Association.

One of the most surprising changes in the TEA/AECOM report’s global attendance ranking is Universal’s Islands of Adventure rising to the no. 3 spot in North America — beating out Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom and Epcot.

Worldwide, Islands of Adventure took the No. 5 spot, also beating Disney’s three parks besides Magic Kingdom.

In 2022, Islands of Adventure drew roughly 11.03 million people to the park. Its sister park, Universal Studios Florida, recorded 10.75 million guests.

What’s even more surprising is that Islands of Adventure reported more guests in 2022 than it did in 2019, before any pandemic-related changes were made. Universal also didn’t open any new rides in 2022 — just refurbished the Revenge of the Mummy coaster and opened the Great Escape attraction in CityWalk.

As for Orlando’s other theme parks, Disney’s Magic Kingdom — not surprisingly — still ranks No. 1 worldwide, with 17.13 million visitors last year. That’s a 35% increase from 2021’s total, but still below the nearly 21 million guests reported in 2019.

Study says Splash Mountain is still Disney World's most popular ride, despite being shut down

Study says Splash Mountain is still Disney World's most popular ride, despite being shut down: MagicGuide's new study names Walt Disney World as the most popular park


Last year, Disney World debuted Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride as well as the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser resort. Several popular shows and parades also returned, including Fantasmic!, the Festival of Fantasy Parade and a reimagined Finding Nemo stage show at Animal Kingdom.

Looking beyond Disney and Universal, SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay saw a 6% and 7% increase in attendance, respectively. SeaWorld Orlando recorded about 4.5 million guests and Busch Gardens had a little over 4 million visitors last year.

Both SeaWorld Entertainment-owned parks opened new roller coasters last year. SeaWorld Orlando debuted Ice Breaker, an Arctic-themed thriller with the steepest vertical drop in the state at 100 degrees.

Busch Gardens in Tampa opened Iron Gwazi, which reimagined the iconic Gwazi coaster into a hybrid wood and steel ride. At 206 feet, it’s the tallest in North America, with a 91-degree plunge.

With the report’s eight parks boasting more than 77 million visitors last year, Florida remains the top theme park destination in the world. And while most of them aren’t back to 2019 levels, all of the state’s theme parks saw attendance growth in 2022.

Looking ahead, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see even more growth in the 2023 report. Nearly all of the parks in Florida are opening at least one new attraction this year. That include Legoland Florida, which did not make TEA/AECOM’s most-visited lists.

Legoland Florida has become one of the most kid-friendly attractions, and this year opened the Pirate River Quest ride along historic Cypress Gardens.

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay have already opened their new rides — Pipeline: The Surf Coaster and Serengeti Flyer, respectively. And Disney’s Magic Kingdom debuted the Tron Lightcycle Run coaster in the spring.

One of Disney’s most anticipated projects is the reimagined World Celebration heart of Epcot. Over the last six years, the park has opened Space 220 restaurant, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the Creations Shop and the Connections eatery.

The final pieces of World Celebration are expected to be complete later this year. That includes Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, a new Walt Disney statue at Dreamer’s Point and a new CommuniCore Hall meet-and-greet location for Mickey and Friends.

At Universal, the Studios park has soft-opened several attractions in its new Minion Land, which is near the entrance. The Minion Cafe, Bake My Day bakery and the Evil Stuff gift shop are all open. And soon to open is Villain-Con Blast, an interactive gaming ride.

