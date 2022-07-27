VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Disney Imagineer shares details of park's first 'Moana' attraction

Wed, Jul 27, 2022 at 4:25 pm

click to enlarge Disney Imagineer shares details of park's first 'Moana' attraction (2)
Zach Riddley/Instagram

Way back in 2019, Disney announced a massive transformation for Epcot. We've seen quite a few pieces of the reimagined theme park  come to pass, but a promised Moana attraction is still in the works. One Imagineer just shared a glimpse of what's happening with Journey of Water

Disney's Zach Riddley, shared a look at the sort of graphical style that will carry throughout the walkthrough attraction.

”Today I’m excited to share more details from our 'Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana' attraction coming to EPCOT. This image is a preview of the graphic style that will be used throughout the attraction, inspired by the design and visual language of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film 'Moana,'” Riddley wrote in the Instagram post.

Disney has not announced an official opening date for the attraction. When opened, it will be located in the ‘World Nature’ area of the park. The image shared online depicted the water cycle, and will be a guide for guests as they go through the attraction.
click to enlarge Concept art for the Moana attraction - via d23.com
via d23.com
Concept art for the Moana attraction
“Our team created many original pieces that focus on the dynamic movement of water as it travels around the experience. Graphics like these will guide guests through the cycle of water in fun and engaging ways to tell our story of the vital link we share with water across our planet, and inspire the important role we all share in preserving this life-giving and life-sustaining precious resource,” Riddley wrote.

The Moana attraction is not the only part of transforming the 40 year-old park. Epcot recently opened their  Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind roller coaster after four long years of waiting and shared details of a green revamp of walking areas throughout the park.

Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]
Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week

Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week
Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report
Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

