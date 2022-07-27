Disney Imagineer shares details of park's first 'Moana' attraction

click to enlarge Zach Riddley/Instagram

Way back in 2019, Disney announced a massive transformation for Epcot. We've seen quite a few pieces of the reimagined theme park come to pass, but a promised Moana attraction is still in the works. One Imagineer just shared a glimpse of what's happening with Journey of Water.

Disney's Zach Riddley, shared a look at the sort of graphical style that will carry throughout the walkthrough attraction.

Disney has not announced an official opening date for the attraction. When opened, it will be located in the ‘World Nature’ area of the park. The image shared online depicted the water cycle, and will be a guide for guests as they go through the attraction.



