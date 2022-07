Disney Imagineer shares details of park's first 'Moana' attraction

click to enlarge Zach Riddley/Instagram

Way back in 2019, Disney announced a massive transformation for Epcot. We've seen quite a few pieces of the reimagined theme park come to pass, but a promised Moana attraction is still in the works. One Imagineer just shared a glimpse of what's happening with Journey of Water.

Disney's Zach Riddley, shared a look at the sort of graphical style that will carry throughout the walkthrough attraction.

Disney has not announced an official opening date for the attraction. When opened, it will be located in the ‘World Nature’ area of the park. The image shared online depicted the water cycle, and will be a guide for guests as they go through the attraction.





click to enlarge via d23.com Concept art for the Moana attraction

”Today I’m excited to share more details from our 'Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana' attraction coming to EPCOT. This image is a preview of the graphic style that will be used throughout the attraction, inspired by the design and visual language of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film 'Moana,'” Riddley wrote in the Instagram post.“Our team created many original pieces that focus on the dynamic movement of water as it travels around the experience. Graphics like these will guide guests through the cycle of water in fun and engaging ways to tell our story of the vital link we share with water across our planet, and inspire the important role we all share in preserving this life-giving and life-sustaining precious resource,” Riddley wrote.Theattraction is not the only part of transforming the 40 year-old park. Epcot recently opened their Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind roller coaster after four long years of waiting and shared details of a green revamp of walking areas throughout the park.