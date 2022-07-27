Disney Imagineer shares details of park's first 'Moana' attraction

Way back in 2019, Disney announced a massive transformation for Epcot. We've seen quite a few pieces of the reimagined theme park come to pass, but a promised Moana attraction is still in the works. One Imagineer just shared a glimpse of what's happening with Journey of Water.
Disney's Zach Riddley, shared a look at the sort of graphical style that will carry throughout the walkthrough attraction.”Today I’m excited to share more details from our 'Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana' attraction coming to EPCOT. This image is a preview of the graphic style that will be used throughout the attraction, inspired by the design and visual language of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film 'Moana,'” Riddley wrote in the Instagram post.
Disney has not announced an official opening date for the attraction. When opened, it will be located in the ‘World Nature’ area of the park. The image shared online depicted the water cycle, and will be a guide for guests as they go through the attraction.
The Moana attraction is not the only part of transforming the 40 year-old park. Epcot recently opened their Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind roller coaster after four long years of waiting and shared details of a green revamp of walking areas throughout the park.