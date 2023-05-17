Beer Merica, this Saturday, May 20th. Buy Tickets Now.

More Minion Land details revealed ahead of summer opening at Universal Orlando

Banana?

Wed, May 17, 2023 at 1:08 pm

click to enlarge More Minion Land details revealed ahead of summer opening at Universal Orlando
Photo via Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando's upcoming Minion Land is on its way, and the park has announced more details about what's in store for the area.

Minion Land and the Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction are set to debut at Universal Orlando sometime this summer. Guests will be able to eat, laugh and make mischief with the Minions in the brand-new land announced Wednesday.

One of the newly announced attractions is Minion Cafe, offering guests an immersive entertaining dining experience with three themed areas designed after Minions Stuart, Kevin, Bob and Otto. Visitors can see the themed break room for Minion workers and the Minion-made artwork that covers the dining room.

The menu at Minion Cafe will feature Otto's Noodle Bowl, Agnes' Honeymoon Soup, Steak & "Cheese Ray" Sandwich and Carl's Crispy Cauliflower (a vegan option). There will also be desserts like Bob's Teddy Bear Chocolate Cream Puff, and a kids' menu.

Walk-up eatery Pop-a-nana will feature banana-flavored popcorn and popcorn buckets, including one called the "Minion Selfie."

click to enlarge More Minion Land details revealed ahead of summer opening at Universal Orlando (2)
Photo via Universal Orlando
Bake My Day bakery and retail location, topped by a giant cupcake, will offer Minion-themed baked goods and sweet treats like s'mores and macarons.

Freeze Ray Pops will sell popsicles inspired by Minions and Despicable Me characters and beverages.

Guests can meet characters at the new Illumination Theater, an outdoor space where different Minions, Gru, Agnes, Margo and Edith from Despicable Me will be hanging out and ready for photo-ops.

We've not yet received additional details about Villain-Con Minion Blast, the moving-sidewalk attraction that will replace the former Shrek 4-D space.

