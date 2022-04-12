Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Disney heir comes out as trans, condemns Florida 'Don't Say Gay' law

By on Tue, Apr 12, 2022 at 3:51 pm

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
Photo via Disney

A Walt Disney Co. heir publicly came out as transgender in an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Thursday, and used the moment to speak out against Florida's recently passed "Don't Say Gay" law.

Charlee Corra, a 30-year-old high school biology and environmental science teacher and Disney heir, has been openly trans among their family for several years. However,  they made that knowledge public after a Human Rights Campaign gala last month. Corra told the nation's largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization that their family would match up to $250,000 in donations.

Roy P. Disney, Charlee's father and grandson of the company's co-founder Roy O. Disney, upped that number to $500,000 on April 5 in an HRC fundraising pitch, where he said that he has a transgender child.

"We were heartbroken when Ron DeSantis signed the ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ law in Florida,” Disney said in an email bulletin from the HRC. “The fight isn’t over, and we are determined to do everything we can to stop this from happening in other places."

Charlee Corra told the LA Times that the HRC Gala in March was sort of a public coming out but that they first came out to their family four years ago.

Related
Winter Park teen goes viral with LGBTQ history presentation on Stonewall Riots following passage of 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Winter Park teen goes viral with LGBTQ history presentation on Stonewall Riots following passage of 'Don't Say Gay' bill


"I had very few openly gay role models,” Corra said. “And I certainly didn’t have any trans or nonbinary role models. I didn’t see myself reflected in anyone, and that made me feel like there was something wrong with me."

Corra condemned anti-LGBTQ+ bills, such as the Florida "Don't Say Gay" law.

Gov. Ron Desantis signed the "Don't Say Gay" bill into law on March 28. The bill that is officially called the  "Parental Rights in Education" bill prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in public schools. It does not include the words "gay" or "transgender."

“Parents have every right to be informed about services offered to their child at school and should be protected from schools using classroom instruction to sexualize their kids as young as 5 years old," DeSantis said.

Related
Gov. Ron DeSantis says Disney is in thrall to Communist Party of China while responding to company's criticism of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Gov. Ron DeSantis says Disney is in thrall to Communist Party of China while responding to company's criticism of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill


Disney told the LA Times that these laws make matters worse for LGBTQ+ youth who face higher rates of depression, bullying, suicidal thoughts and anxiety.

According to the Trevor Project's 2021 national survey, 42% of LGBTQ+ youth seriously considered attempting suicide, including more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth.

Related
Disney plans to halt all political donations in wake of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill controversy

Disney plans to halt all political donations in wake of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill controversy


"Then to put something like this law on top of that?" Corra said. "They can't learn about their community and their history at school, or play sports or use the bathroom they want to use?"

The Walt Disney Company and Gov. DeSantis have sparred back and forth since the passage of the bill. The former caught flak for failing to put their thumb on the political scales before the passage of the bill. After publicly condemning the passage of the law, the governor accused the massive Florida employer (and single largest entertainment company) of being in thrall to the Communist Party of China.





Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million
This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station
26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day

26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day
John Morgan bought his son's Winter Park home for $4.6 million

John Morgan bought his son's Winter Park home for $4.6 million

News Slideshows

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million
This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station
26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day

26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day
John Morgan bought his son's Winter Park home for $4.6 million

John Morgan bought his son's Winter Park home for $4.6 million

News Slideshows

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million
This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station
26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day

26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day
John Morgan bought his son's Winter Park home for $4.6 million

John Morgan bought his son's Winter Park home for $4.6 million

Trending

Winter Park teen goes viral with LGBTQ history presentation on Stonewall Riots following passage of 'Don't Say Gay' bill

By Alex Galbraith

Winter Park teen goes viral with LGBTQ history presentation on Stonewall Riots following passage of 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Video shows huge alligator crawling under Florida man's truck

By Colin Wolf

Video shows huge alligator crawling under Florida man's truck

Winter Park police release body-camera footage of deadly police shooting at wedding

By Ashley Maria Bermudez

Winter Park police release body-camera footage of deadly police shooting at wedding

Tampa's viral hairless creature has been identified

By Alex Galbraith

Tampa's viral hairless creature has been identified

Also in News

Man used elderly Volusia County woman's credit cards to buy 11 Les Paul guitars, police say

By Alex Galbraith

Man used elderly Volusia County woman's credit cards to buy 11 Les Paul guitars, police say

Winter Park teen goes viral with LGBTQ history presentation on Stonewall Riots following passage of 'Don't Say Gay' bill

By Alex Galbraith

Winter Park teen goes viral with LGBTQ history presentation on Stonewall Riots following passage of 'Don't Say Gay' bill

City of Orlando giving away trees for Earth Day

By Ashley Maria Bermudez

The city of Orlando is giving away free trees to residents for Earth Day through the Energy-Saving Trees Program in collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation.

Disney announces plan to build 1,300 affordable housing units in Orange County

By Alex Galbraith

Disney announces plan to build 1300 affordable housing units in Orange County
More

Digital Issue

April 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us