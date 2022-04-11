Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Winter Park teen goes viral with LGBTQ history presentation on Stonewall Riots following passage of 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Mon, Apr 11, 2022

click to enlarge TWITTER/WILL LARKINS
Twitter/Will Larkins

Florida brought unwanted attention on itself when it passed a hateful bill that threatened to interrupt the lives of LGBTQ students and families. Some of that national attention came to Winter Park thanks to the work of student activist Will Larkins.

As Florida passed its controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill, Larkins presented a lesson on the Stonewall Riots, a foundational act of civil unrest in the history of the LGBT Pride movement to his high-school class. Word of Larkins' presentation, delivered in a red cocktail dress and pearls, quickly spread and Larkins ended up writing an opinion piece for the New York Times about the effect of the legislation.



After the Washington Post reported on the viral video, Larkins shared on Twitter that they were placed under investigation for their presentation, and while no formal discipline was dispensed, they are in a new history class.  We have reached out to Orange County Public Schools for comment and will update this article when we hear back.






