Adoptable dog Timmy has some battle scars, but is ready for an affectionate companion

click to enlarge Photo via Orange County Animal Services

Meet Timmy!

Timmy (A547326) came in over two months ago as an injured stray. Even though we estimated him to be just 2 years old, he was heavily scarred and had probably been a stray for a very long time. He is a good-sized dog, strong, healthy and agile. With people, he is sweet and gentle — in fact, Timmy is an incredibly mushy and affectionate dog. He seeks out affection almost immediately from everyone, and he trusts and loves readily and easily. We don't know anything about his life prior to the shelter, but judging from the scars that have now healed, it has not been an easy one.

This summer, OCAS is asking residents who have found a lost pet to attempt to locate the owner rather than immediately bringing the pet to the shelter. "Data shows that most missing pets are within a quarter-mile of home and that bringing them to the shelter could reduce their chance of being reunited with their family," says OCAS manager Diane Summers. OCAS shares steps for finding a lost pet's owner on the Lost & Found section of their website.

click to enlarge Photo via Orange County Animal Services

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when it's open 2-6 p.m. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.