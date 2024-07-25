Florida has highest rate of heat-related illnesses in the country, says report

Over the past four years, Florida has also had the highest rate of emergency room visits because of heat-related problems

By on Thu, Jul 25, 2024 at 11:21 am

More than 5.7 million Floridians are vulnerable to extreme heat, according to a report from the Florida Policy Institute, which called upon state lawmakers to repeal a new law that prohibits local governments from enacting heat protections for outdoor workers.

Over the past four years, Florida has also had the highest rate of emergency room visits because of heat-related problems, with almost 5,000 hospitalizations between 2018 and 2022, according to the report. Health problems stemming from heat can range from rashes to fatal heat strokes.

“As FPI’s latest report shows, vulnerability to extreme heat intersects with other quality-of-life determinants, including access to health care coverage,” Sadaf Knight, CEO of the nonprofit organization, said in a press release Tuesday. “When state lawmakers prioritize the safety and the health of working Floridians, everyone thrives. But without common-sense workplace protections, heat-related illness, coupled with Florida’s high uninsured rate, will spell trouble for a growing number of residents.”

FPI gathered the data from federal agencies such as the U.S. Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nearly half a million Floridians who work outdoors in areas including construction and landscaping face record-breaking temperatures. So far this month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has reported 14 broken records, with temperatures reaching 101 in degrees Fahrenheit in Plant City on July 8.
“Florida experienced its hottest summer on record last year and is poised to surpass that record this year. And it leads the nation in heat-related illness, wrote Alexis Tsoukalas, lead author of the report, in the press release. “Now more than ever, requiring employers to offer basic protections, like shade and water breaks, is critical.”

The report raises the warnings dozens of groups opposing the bill (HB 433) voiced to Gov. Ron DeSantis before he signed it in April.

Despite the backlash against the bill, Republicans sponsoring the legislation insisted that the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration holds jurisdiction over heat protections for outdoor workers.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Labor announced a proposed rule requiring employers to evaluate heat risks and implement requirements for drinking water, rest breaks, and control of indoor heat.
