ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Conservative grifter Laura Loomer refuses to concede congressional primary, claims election fraud

By on Wed, Aug 24, 2022 at 4:13 pm


Alt-right asshole and all around troll Laura Loomer was a bit too extreme for the MAGA hordes who live in Florida's 11th Congressional district.

The racist fearmonger last seen holding a rally accusing Walt Disney World of supporting pedophiles lost her bid to be the Republican candidate for the House of Representatives in the district, which includes parts of Lake County and extends all the way to Florida's western coast.

After finding out that she lost to incumbent representative Daniel Webster, the white supremacist Loomer vowed to contest the results.

Related
Video shows alt-right, anti-vaxxer Laura Loomer being thrown out of Orlando's Relax Grill at Lake Eola

Video shows alt-right, anti-vaxxer Laura Loomer being thrown out of Orlando's Relax Grill at Lake Eola

"I’m not conceding because I’m a winner," she said, incorrectly.

Loomer took a page out of the modern GOP playbook, where any outcome that is unfavorable to the lunatic fringe is an election theft conspiracy and not voters showing them the door. The model has found particular purchase in Florida, where the state government went so far as to create a new branch of elections police over the Republican presidential loss in 2020.

“It breaks my heart that we are in a position in this country today where the Republican Party establishment is participating in the voter fraud machine. And I stand on the stage before you today with the American flag behind me to tell you that we do not live in a free country. We do not live in a country with free and fair elections,” she said, broken clock-ily.

Slideshow

Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend

Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend
62 slides
Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend
Click to View 62 slides

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop
Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million

Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million
The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside

The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside
Play a mean pinball at Oviedo's Pinball Lounge 376 E Broadway St., Oviedo On Fridays, this pinball lounge offers $10 all-you-can-play passes from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The best cheap summer date ideas in Orlando

News Slideshows

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop
Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million

Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million
The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside

The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside
Play a mean pinball at Oviedo's Pinball Lounge 376 E Broadway St., Oviedo On Fridays, this pinball lounge offers $10 all-you-can-play passes from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The best cheap summer date ideas in Orlando

News Slideshows

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop
Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million

Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million
The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside

The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside
Play a mean pinball at Oviedo's Pinball Lounge 376 E Broadway St., Oviedo On Fridays, this pinball lounge offers $10 all-you-can-play passes from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The best cheap summer date ideas in Orlando

Trending

Florida native snakes are eating invasive Burmese pythons

By Colin Wolf

Florida native snakes are eating invasive Burmese pythons

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz — under investigation for potential sex crimes — voted against reauthorizing a human trafficking bill

By Colin Wolf

Both Sabatini and Matt Gaetz have ties to former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg.

Proposed constitutional amendment in Florida would ban all non-emergency abortions and grant 'right to life of preborn' individuals

By News Service of Florida

Proposed constitutional amendment in Florida would ban all non-emergency abortions and grant 'right to life of preborn' individuals

Orange County felons arrested for voting thought they had their rights restored

By Alex Galbraith

Orange County felons arrested for voting thought they had their rights restored

Also in News

Savage Love: Settling, hemorrhoids, Viagra, small-town gossip and everything in between

By Dan Savage

Savage Love!

Orange County felons arrested for voting thought they had their rights restored

By Alex Galbraith

Orange County felons arrested for voting thought they had their rights restored

Daytona Beach boat explosion caught on video

By Alex Galbraith

Daytona Beach boat explosion caught on video

Video shows plane crashing into Orlando area road near UCF

By Alex Galbraith

Video shows plane crashing into Orlando area road near UCF
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us