Young hardcore bands Gel and Big Laugh rampage into Orlando on Wednesday

By on Tue, Jan 31, 2023 at 1:38 pm

click to enlarge Do we amuse you? Big Laugh play Orlando on Wednesday - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Do we amuse you? Big Laugh play Orlando on Wednesday

Punk may or may not be dead, but hardcore seems to be still (spin-)kicking with youthful vigor, and this weekday bill at Will’s features two promising torchbearers of the genre.

New Jersey’s Gel and Minneapolis band Big Laugh are in the final stretch of a U.S. tour billed as “the future of United States hardcore,” with just a few dates in the South left.

Gel deal in raw, thrashy and reverbed sprints that’ve led to opening slots for OGs like Gorilla Biscuits and High on Fire, while Big Laugh are poised to release their debut album on Revelation Records, full of brief and brutal rippers.

Both bands are adding their own boot stomp/stamp to the careworn HC template. And only a few tickets remain, so act fast.

8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $15.

