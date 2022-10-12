ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Yes, there's a Shrek-themed Rave happening at Orlando's Beacham in December

By on Wed, Oct 12, 2022 at 3:17 pm

Rave with Shrek - Photo courtesy Shrek Rave/Instagram
Photo courtesy Shrek Rave/Instagram
Rave with Shrek

The meme-come-life Shrek Rave is touring clubs across the country, and is now confirmed to take over Orlando in December.

"Shrek, along with SpongeBob, are huge pillars to the meme community," Shrek Rave organizer Ka5sh said about the origins of this nightlife phenomenon in an interview with Mashable. "It just seemed like the next logical step for me as a meme maker was to create a world where you can experience the meme in real life."

With a rallying cry of "cool is dead," this touring operation is creating minor frenzies in cities around the country. The atmosphere is weird and wild, and while dressing like Shrek or Fiona is not mandatory, it would be a good idea if you gave ogre cosplay a go.

The Shrek Rave happens on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 9 p.m. at the Beacham. Tickets are available now through SeeTickets. Then the whole operation is moving to Tampa's Orpheum the very next night, if you need more Shrek dancing in your life.



Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham

Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham
Coin

Everything we saw when Coin played Orlando's Hard Rock Live
Ben Platt and Aly + AJ

Ben Platt and Aly + AJ put on a pop masterclass at Orlando's Amway Center
Everything we saw at Beth McKee's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's and Her Funky Time Band's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

