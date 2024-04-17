BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

WJRR's Earthday Birthday is back live and loud at Orlando Amphitheater this weekend

Does this mean Staind believes in climate change?

By on Wed, Apr 17, 2024 at 11:57 am

Seether are one of the headliners at Earthday Birthday - Photo courtesy Seether/Facebook
Photo courtesy Seether/Facebook
Seether are one of the headliners at Earthday Birthday
Now in its 31st year, Earthday Birthday is a perennial fave for rockers in Florida, and it’s returning to the Fairgrounds on Saturday. The event, steered by Orlando FM rock station WJRR, features a lineup of nearly a dozen metal and hard-rock bands.

A highlight of the day will be a performance by power-metal act Fozzy, fronted by wrestler Chris Jericho. Popular South African rock band Seether, known for heavy hits “Gasoline” and “Fine Again,” also play the festival; another can’t-miss proposition is Asking Alexandria, a rock band touring behind their newest album Where Do We Go From Here? And while we’re giving out tips, don’t sleep on Dayseeker, a post-hardcore band from California, with a live set drawing from five albums and favorites like “Sleeptalk” and “Starving To Be Empty.”

Other acts include Ayron Jones, Tim Montana, Austin Meade, Soil, Sleep Theory and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack. Attendees can take a momentary break from the rock to check out the Art and Charity Walk with artwork from Central Florida artists, a BMX demonstration, vendors and food trucks.

11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, Orlando Amphitheater.

Location Details

Orlando Amphitheater

4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando Central

407-295-3247

orlandoamphitheater.com

Event Details
Earth Day Birthday: Staind, Seether, Asking Alexandria, Dayseeker, Ayron Jones, Fozzy, Tim Montana, Austin Meade, Soil, Sleep Theory, Jimmie's Chicken Shack

Earth Day Birthday: Staind, Seether, Asking Alexandria, Dayseeker, Ayron Jones, Fozzy, Tim Montana, Austin Meade, Soil, Sleep Theory, Jimmie's Chicken Shack

Sat., April 20, 11 a.m.

Orlando Amphitheater 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando Central




Alexandra Sullivan

April 17, 2024

