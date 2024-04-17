WJRR's Earthday Birthday is back live and loud at Orlando Amphitheater this weekend

A highlight of the day will be a performance by power-metal act Fozzy, fronted by wrestler Chris Jericho. Popular South African rock band Seether, known for heavy hits “Gasoline” and “Fine Again,” also play the festival; another can’t-miss proposition is Asking Alexandria, a rock band touring behind their newest album Where Do We Go From Here? And while we’re giving out tips, don’t sleep on Dayseeker, a post-hardcore band from California, with a live set drawing from five albums and favorites like “Sleeptalk” and “Starving To Be Empty.”
Other acts include Ayron Jones, Tim Montana, Austin Meade, Soil, Sleep Theory and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack. Attendees can take a momentary break from the rock to check out the Art and Charity Walk with artwork from Central Florida artists, a BMX demonstration, vendors and food trucks.
11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, Orlando Amphitheater.
