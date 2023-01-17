Wilco to play Orlando's Hard Rock Live this spring

By on Tue, Jan 17, 2023 at 1:02 pm

Wilco are on the way to Orlando - Photo courtesy Wilco/Facebook
Photo courtesy Wilco/Facebook
Wilco are on the way to Orlando

April will bring both showers (well, most likely) and Americana godfathers Wilco to Orlando.

The Jeff Tweedy-led ensemble are set to criss-cross North America this spring, starting March 23 in Chicago.  The trek includes just three Florida dates: Orlando on April 18, the St. Augustine Amphitheater on April 19, and Clearwater's Ruth Eckerd Hall on April 20.

The band are touring behind newest album Cruel Country, which dropped digitally and on CD last year, but comes out on vinyl this Friday, Jan. 20 (if you want to get some pre-show listening sessions in).

Wilco plays the Hard Rock Live on Tuesday, April 18, at 6:30 p.m. with The A’s. Tickets are on sale later this week through Ticketmaster.

Location Details

Hard Rock Live

6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

407-351-5483

38 events 179 articles


