Waterparks (the band, not the … never mind) play Orlando's House of Blues later this month

'Waterparks' of a different sort than we're used to here

By on Mon, Mar 18, 2024 at 11:58 am

Waterparks are back in Orlando this month
Courtesy photo
Waterparks are back in Orlando this month
Orlando has its fair share of waterparks, but there was one missing … Waterparks (the band) is coming to House of Blues.

The pop-punk group behind “I Miss Having Sex but At Least I Don't Wanna Die Anymore” and “Turbulent” will be making a stop to visit the City Beautiful on their tour on Tuesday, March 26.

Leading the group is frontman Awsten Knight, supported by drummer Otto Wood and lead guitarist Geoff Wigington. The group has been making music and building a solid base for 12 years, including a fervent fanbase in Orlando that filled Park Ave CDs to the brim during a meet-and-greet and in-store performance following the release of their record "Greatest Hits."

At House of Blues, the band is set to perform songs from their past five albums and maybe a cover or two. Waterparks’ concerts are known for being high-energy with crowd-surfing and mosh pits — let’s see if this Disney Springs venue lets that happen.

Loveless, an alternative rock duo from Los Angeles, and Pollyanna, an Australian indie rock band, will open the show.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and ticket prices range from $35 to $85.

Tue., March 26, 6 p.m. and Wed., March 27, 6 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets

$39-$85
House of Blues

Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

407-934-2583

houseofblues.com


Alexandra Sullivan

March 13, 2024

