Watch out Orlando, GWAR are coming for you on Wednesday

Photo courtesy GWAR/Facebook GWAR are coming for Orlando

Virginia shock-rockers GWAR are on their “Black Death Rager” (now that is on-the- nose) tour and this week they’ll be returning to some familiar Orlando stomping grounds.The touring horde of marauding yet tuneful creatures are only playing two Florida shows, in Pensacola and Orlando, and the Orlando one is at the Beacham... where this ancient writer saw the band complete with gigantic dinosaur “Gor Gor” and a very young Melvins opening in the early 1990s.Through decades of hard touring, DIY costumes and special effects (with literal oceans of fake blood), and a pitch-black sense of humor, the band have become metal institutions. They’ve even been the subject of a 2021 documentary,. Opening are Light the Torch, Crobot and Nekrogoblikon.