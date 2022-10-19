ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Watch out Orlando, GWAR are coming for you on Wednesday

By on Wed, Oct 19, 2022 at 1:00 am

GWAR are coming for Orlando - Photo courtesy GWAR/Facebook
Photo courtesy GWAR/Facebook
GWAR are coming for Orlando

Virginia shock-rockers GWAR are on their “Black Death Rager” (now that is on-the- nose) tour and this week they’ll be returning to some familiar Orlando stomping grounds.

The touring horde of marauding yet tuneful creatures are only playing two Florida shows, in Pensacola and Orlando, and the Orlando one is at the Beacham
... where this ancient writer saw the band complete with gigantic dinosaur “Gor Gor” and a very young Melvins opening in the early 1990s.

Through decades of hard touring, DIY costumes and special effects (with literal oceans of fake blood), and a pitch-black sense of humor, the band have become metal institutions. They’ve even been the subject of a 2021 documentary, This is Gwar. Opening are Light the Torch, Crobot and Nekrogoblikon.

Event Details
GWAR, Light the Torch, Crobot, Nekrogoblikon

GWAR, Light the Torch, Crobot, Nekrogoblikon

Wed., Oct. 19, 7 p.m.

The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$29

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center
The Flaming Lips' showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set

The Flaming Lips' showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set
Turnstile's sweaty, sold-out set at Orlando's House of Blues was something to see

Turnstile's sweaty, sold-out set at Orlando's House of Blues was something to see
Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham

Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham

