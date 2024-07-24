Los Angeles band The Marías bring eclectic genre-hopping sounds to Hard Rock Live

It’s a skill so exceptional that it led this indie act to a collaboration with Bad Bunny on slinky single “Otro Atardecer.”
Opening will be L.A.’s Automatic, a band who operate with high aesthetic. Equally arty and pop-savvy, they braid post-punk and new wave into a chic synth-rock vessel of retro cool.
8 p.m. Friday, July 26, Hard Rock Live, $46-$80.50.
