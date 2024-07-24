Los Angeles band The Marías bring eclectic genre-hopping sounds to Hard Rock Live

Automatic opens the night

By on Wed, Jul 24, 2024 at 3:45 pm

click to enlarge The Marias play Orlando this week - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The Marias play Orlando this week
L.A. band The Marías specialize in stylish pastiche that crosses style and language. Their sharp, immaculate indie pop weaves through lounge, soul, psych and more with as much ease as they slip between English and Spanish.

It’s a skill so exceptional that it led this indie act to a collaboration with Bad Bunny on slinky single “Otro Atardecer.”

Opening will be L.A.’s Automatic, a band who operate with high aesthetic. Equally arty and pop-savvy, they braid post-punk and new wave into a chic synth-rock vessel of retro cool.

8 p.m. Friday, July 26, Hard Rock Live, $46-$80.50.
Event Details
The Marías, Automatic

Fri., July 26, 8 p.m.

Hard Rock Live 6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Buy Tickets

$46-$80.50
Location Details

Hard Rock Live

6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

407-351-5483

hardrock.com/orlando


Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
July 24, 2024

