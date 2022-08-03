Tyler Lyle from The Midnight turns singer-songwriter this week in Orlando

Photo courtesy Tyler Lyle/Facebook Tyler Lyle

If you've ever wondered how synth-pop group the Midnight will weather the inevitable apocalyptic electromagnetic pulse that scuppers all our precious electronics, wonder no further. Midnight vocalist Tyler Lyle is coming to town as part of a Southern solo tour showing a very different side of his muse than the future-forward synthetics of the Midnight.He'll be performing an unplugged singer-songwriter set, with the spotlight squarely on his gorgeous swoon of a voice. Expect Midnight favorites stripped to the very bone, material workshopped from a shadowy new solo endeavor dubbed the Transcendentalist, and maybe even a number or two from upcoming the Midnight album, due out in September. Mike Dunn and C.B. Carlyle open, which is a bill unto itself, we'd vouchsafe.