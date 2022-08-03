Tyler Lyle from The Midnight turns singer-songwriter this week in Orlando

VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Wed, Aug 3, 2022

Tyler Lyle - Photo courtesy Tyler Lyle/Facebook
Photo courtesy Tyler Lyle/Facebook
Tyler Lyle

If you've ever wondered how synth-pop group the Midnight will weather the inevitable apocalyptic electromagnetic pulse that scuppers all our precious electronics, wonder no further. Midnight vocalist Tyler Lyle is coming to town as part of a Southern solo tour showing a very different side of his muse than the future-forward synthetics of the Midnight.

He'll be performing an unplugged singer-songwriter set, with the spotlight squarely on his gorgeous swoon of a voice. Expect Midnight favorites stripped to the very bone, material workshopped from a shadowy new solo endeavor dubbed the Transcendentalist, and maybe even a number or two from upcoming the Midnight album Heroes, due out in September. Mike Dunn and C.B. Carlyle open, which is a bill unto itself, we'd vouchsafe. 
Event Details
Tyler Lyle

Tyler Lyle

Thu., Aug. 4, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$15-$18

Matthew Moyer

Matthew Moyer

More
Trending

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

