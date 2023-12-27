Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue come to Orlando to spread a joyful noise

click to enlarge photo by Justen Williams Trombone Shorty plays Steinmetz Hall Saturday

There's nothing small about Trombone Shorty's big brass sounds and this week, he'll fill the Dr. Phillips Center with his joyful noise.



Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, Trombone Shorty (born Troy Andrews) has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry. Since his debut, the trombonist has collabed with Lenny Kravitz, Mark Ronson, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pharrell and more. Last year, Trombone Shorty released his latest album, Lifted — an album that emulates life's confusing emotions like regret, loss and other bittersweet feelings. The album has his trombone as its centerpiece, with funky and melodic rhythms that transport you to life as a child in NOLA.



"I owe all that to my mother," Shorty wrote on his website. "She passed recently, but she continued to inspire me right up until she transitioned, and that's why I put a picture of her holding me up at a second line on the cover of this album." Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue's bad-to-the-trombone performances are usually hard to come by unless you find yourself roaming the jazz-filled streets of the French Quarter.

