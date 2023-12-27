Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue come to Orlando to spread a joyful noise

Funky and melodic rhythms at Steinmetz Hall on Saturday

By on Wed, Dec 27, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Trombone Shorty plays Steinmetz Hall Saturday - photo by Justen Williams
photo by Justen Williams
Trombone Shorty plays Steinmetz Hall Saturday

There's nothing small about Trombone Shorty's big brass sounds and this week, he'll fill the Dr. Phillips Center with his joyful noise.

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, Trombone Shorty (born Troy Andrews) has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry. Since his debut, the trombonist has collabed with Lenny Kravitz, Mark Ronson, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pharrell and more. Last year, Trombone Shorty released his latest album, Lifted — an album that emulates life's confusing emotions like regret, loss and other bittersweet feelings. The album has his trombone as its centerpiece, with funky and melodic rhythms that transport you to life as a child in NOLA.

"I owe all that to my mother," Shorty wrote on his website. "She passed recently, but she continued to inspire me right up until she transitioned, and that's why I put a picture of her holding me up at a second line on the cover of this album." Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue's bad-to-the-trombone performances are usually hard to come by unless you find yourself roaming the jazz-filled streets of the French Quarter.

Event Details
Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue

Sat., Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$39.50-$150
Location Details

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-358-6603

46 events 13 articles

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Lovataraxx craft gorgeous synthesized coldwave in Orlando Friday night

By Matthew Moyer

Lovataraxx plays at Panic! Underground Friday, Jan. 5

Orlando's newly remodeled Plaza Live hosts K-pop heartthrobs VAV

By Grayson Keglovic

K-pop heartthrobs VAV play the Plaza Live Tuesday

Florida Groves Music Festival returns to Orlando for a third year next spring

By Matthew Moyer

Florida Groves brings two days of music, cannabis and good vibes to the Fairgrounds

Orlando-rooted goth act Bestial Mouths gets remixed by some of the City Beautiful's best and strangest

By Bao Le-Huu

Bestial Mouths get remixed by some of Florida's finest

Also in Music

It’s time for this year’s superlatives in Orlando music: the annual Undie Awards

By Bao Le-Huu

Sistamatic

Orlando music luminaries gather to reflect on the year that was

By Matthew Moyer

State of the scene: Orlando music luminaries gather to reflect on 2023

Orlando-rooted goth act Bestial Mouths gets remixed by some of the City Beautiful's best and strangest

By Bao Le-Huu

Bestial Mouths get remixed by some of Florida's finest

Heavy Orlando band Gillian Carter go screaming into adulthood

By Grayson Keglovic

Gillian Carter play an 18th-anniversary celebration show Will's Pub Friday night
More

Digital Issue

December 27, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us