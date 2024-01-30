Travis Scott plays one of the final stops in his 'Utopia' tour in Orlando Wednesday

With popular hits like “Topia Twins,” “I Know?” and “FE!N” (which he apparently played a mind-blowing 10 times at his recent show in Brooklyn), fans can expect a show that will keep them up and out of their seats the whole night.
This will be one of the final stops on a tour that gave live life to Scott’s newest album, Utopia. Stakes were high for the musician, as this is also Scott’s first tour following the tragedy at his 2021 Astroworld Festival, where a crowd crush resulted in 10 deaths and hundreds, if not thousands, injured.
Reaction to this tour — which presented a high-energy night of bleeding-edge production and anthems old and new — have been positive, with Scott a relentlessly energetic performer. What’s next for the artist? An infrared-film collaboration with Harmony Korine, Aggro Dr1ft, that’s poised to screen in L.A. strip clubs. Expect the unexpected with Travis Scott.
Event Details
Location Details
7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, Kia Center, 400 W. Church St., kiacenter.com, $37-$247.
