Travis Scott plays one of the final stops in his 'Utopia' tour in Orlando Wednesday

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Travis Scott gets 'Utopian' in Orlando Wednesday

Location Details Kia Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown 800-745-3000 79 events 305 articles

Get ready to rage at Travis Scott’s “Utopia — Circus Maximus” concert Wednesday at the Kia Center.With popular hits like “Topia Twins,” “I Know?” and “FE!N” (which he apparently played a mind-blowing 10 times at his recent show in Brooklyn), fans can expect a show that will keep them up and out of their seats the whole night.This will be one of the final stops on a tour that gave live life to Scott’s newest album,. Stakes were high for the musician, as this is also Scott’s first tour following the tragedy at his 2021 Astroworld Festival, where a crowd crush resulted in 10 deaths and hundreds, if not thousands, injured.Reaction to this tour — which presented a high-energy night of bleeding-edge production and anthems old and new — have been positive, with Scott a relentlessly energetic performer. What’s next for the artist? An infrared-film collaboration with Harmony Korine,that’s poised to screen in L.A. strip clubs. Expect the unexpected with Travis Scott.