Travis Scott brings out special guest Kanye West during marathon concert at Orlando's Kia Center Wednesday

click to enlarge Photo by Grayson Keglovic Travis Scott pulled out all the stops during his concert in Orlando

Attending a Travis Scott show is similar to following his career as an artist: You never really know what will happen next.



We're only one month in and 2024 has already been a surprisingly big year for Houston-born rapper Scott. Following the 2023 release of his fourth studio album, UTOPIA, Scott finished last year with the first leg of his Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour. This year, Scott set off on more touring for Utopia, and the album was nominated for Best Rap Album at the upcoming Grammy Awards.



Leg two of the Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour included two Florida stops, one in Miami on Jan. 28 and the other in Orlando on Jan. 31. The Orlando show was the penultimate show of the tour, and Scott duly went all out.

And it wasn't just the artist. Scott’s fanbase knows how to show up for him. Not only was the show in Orlando sold out, but the energy in the Kia Center was at an electric high. The fans in the arena moved in sync — jumping, moshing and swinging their shirts in the air.



The tour’s production felt like something from a surreal dreamland with a rocky mountain stage, pyro, strobe effects, floating heads and heavy fog. Scott’s set lasted hours as he performed a monster 42 songs — almost all of the most popular tracks in his discography, with a handful from surprise special guests.

After playing over a dozen songs, our journey through Utopia took a shocking turn toward the West. One simple piano key played and the entire arena knew what was coming: “Runaway” by Kanye West. West’s walk to the stage was slow and deliberate, taking time to soak up the audience’s screams and leave them begging for more.

The controversial rapper emerged wearing a white Jason Voorhees-style mask. Following behind West was hip-hop sensation Ty Dolla $ign.

West’s time on stage alongside Scott and Ty Dolla $ign lasted for six songs — “Runaway,” “Vultures,” “Fade,” “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” “All of the Lights” and “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt.1.” Continuous roars of excitement, shock and anticipation from the audience evidenced a crowd decidedly in West's corner, despite ongoing controversies.

The guest appearances didn’t end with famous friends and collaborators. At several points in the night, Scott made sure to engage with his crowd, bringing fans on stage and even in the air. Tethered to a prop balloon resembling a giant floating stone head were several fans that Scott hand-picked from the audience.

During one of the 10 times Scott played his hit song “FE!N” (not the first time he's done this audacious move), a fan broke through security and ran on stage. The fan’s sprint to the stage was cut short after Scott let him absorb the spotlight for a couple of minutes, then sent him back down into the sea of people.



Expect the unexpected.