Tommy Stinson of the Replacements and Guns N’ Roses plays Orlando next week

If you want to see a rock + roll survivor up close, here's your chance

By on Tue, Jan 2, 2024 at 1:50 pm

click to enlarge Tommy Stinson plays amongst the knickknacks in Orlando next week. - Photo by Karla Rose
Photo by Karla Rose
Tommy Stinson plays amongst the knickknacks in Orlando next week.
Former Replacements — and Guns N' Roses — hellraiser Tommy Stinson is headed down south for a series of shows starting this week. An Orlando return is in the books.

The guitarist and singer, known best for stints in the aforementioned Gunners and Mats (and also for the 1990s excellence of Bash & Pop), is no stranger to Orlando stages, and this will be a welcome return — in a very intimate environment.

Stinson has seen it all, and lived to tell the tale(s) in song. Hear it all for yourself next week.

Tommy Stinson plays the Imperial at Washburn Imports on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now through Eventbrite.

Event Details
Tommy Stinson

Tommy Stinson

Tue., Jan. 9, 7 p.m.

The Imperial at Washburn Imports 1800 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Central

Buy Tickets

$25
Location Details

The Imperial at Washburn Imports

1800 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Central

407-228-4992

2 events 6 articles

