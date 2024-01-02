Tommy Stinson of the Replacements and Guns N’ Roses plays Orlando next week

The guitarist and singer, known best for stints in the aforementioned Gunners and Mats (and also for the 1990s excellence of Bash & Pop), is no stranger to Orlando stages, and this will be a welcome return — in a very intimate environment.
Stinson has seen it all, and lived to tell the tale(s) in song. Hear it all for yourself next week.
Tommy Stinson plays the Imperial at Washburn Imports on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now through Eventbrite.
