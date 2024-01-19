This ain't your grandpa's sad clown with a song to sing. Puddles Pity Party returns to Orlando

Photo courtesy Puddles Pity Party/Facebook Puddles Pity Party returns to Orlando

Location Details The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District 407-228-1220

With crooning clown act Puddles Pity Party, the schtick is front, center and undeniable. The twist, however, is that it results in stunning artistry and pathos.What seems like a whimsical conceit on paper turns out to be subversively genius. Yes, Puddles is funny. But it’s probably the least of his virtues as a masterful performer who can move modern pop audiences like an opera star. It’s a stirring and arresting live experience that will leave you changed.Come see why this icon has a fervid cult following.