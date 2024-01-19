This ain't your grandpa's sad clown with a song to sing. Puddles Pity Party returns to Orlando

There's artistry and pathos under this makeup

By on Fri, Jan 19, 2024 at 12:55 pm

Puddles Pity Party returns to Orlando - Photo courtesy Puddles Pity Party/Facebook
Photo courtesy Puddles Pity Party/Facebook
Puddles Pity Party returns to Orlando
With crooning clown act Puddles Pity Party, the schtick is front, center and undeniable. The twist, however, is that it results in stunning artistry and pathos.

What seems like a whimsical conceit on paper turns out to be subversively genius. Yes, Puddles is funny. But it’s probably the least of his virtues as a masterful performer who can move modern pop audiences like an opera star. It’s a stirring and arresting live experience that will leave you changed.

Come see why this icon has a fervid cult following.

7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 25, Plaza Live, $34.50-$49.50.
