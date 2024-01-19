This ain't your grandpa's sad clown with a song to sing. Puddles Pity Party returns to Orlando

What seems like a whimsical conceit on paper turns out to be subversively genius. Yes, Puddles is funny. But it’s probably the least of his virtues as a masterful performer who can move modern pop audiences like an opera star. It’s a stirring and arresting live experience that will leave you changed.
Come see why this icon has a fervid cult following.
7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 25, Plaza Live, $34.50-$49.50.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed