The Shrek Rave is back in Orlando for another round of cosplay and dancing this weekend

The wildly popular and wildly unofficial touring event has hit Orlando a couple of times already, so why not do it again in 2024? Specifically, this Friday.
With a fierce devotion to memes and a rallying cry of "cool is dead," this touring operation is creating minor frenzies in cities around the country. The atmosphere is weird and wild, and while dressing like Shrek or Fiona is not mandatory, it would be a good idea if you gave ogre cosplay at least a nominal go.
The Shrek Rave happens at downtown Orlando's Beacham on Friday, Jan. 18, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available through TKX.
"It's dumb just come have fun!" boasts the tour's poster. Words to live by.
Event Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed