The Shrek Rave is back in Orlando for another round of cosplay and dancing this weekend

Sometimes it's easy being green

By on Wed, Jan 17, 2024 at 5:48 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Shrek Rave is back in Orlando for another go - Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
The Shrek Rave is back in Orlando for another go
The Shrek Rave is back for another round in Orlando this weekend.

The wildly popular and wildly unofficial touring event has hit Orlando a couple of times already, so why not do it again in 2024? Specifically, this Friday.

With a fierce devotion to memes and a rallying cry of "cool is dead," this touring operation is creating minor frenzies in cities around the country. The atmosphere is weird and wild, and while dressing like Shrek or Fiona is not mandatory, it would be a good idea if you gave ogre cosplay at least a nominal go.

The Shrek Rave happens at downtown Orlando's Beacham on Friday, Jan. 18, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available through TKX.

"It's dumb just come have fun!" boasts the tour's poster. Words to live by.

Event Details
Shrek Rave

Shrek Rave

Fri., Jan. 19, 9 p.m.

The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$15

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Sum 41 plays Orlando this fall as part of their farewell tour

By Matthew Moyer

Is this the end? Sum 41 play big Orlando show this fal

Orlando concert calendar, Jan. 17-23: Southern Culture on the Skids, Purple Madness: Tribute to Prince, Shrek Rave and more

By Kristin Howard

Southern Culture on the Skids plays Will's Pub Friday

Janet Jackson has a date with Orlando this summer

By Matthew Moyer

Janet Jackson returns to Orlando this summer

Orlando gets a chance to spend 'An Evening With Bonnie "Prince" Billy' at the Dr. Phillips Center

By Anthony Mauss

The many-monikered musician plays the Pugh Saturday night

Also in Music

Orlando's Dance Don't Dance release debut album of heady electronic body music

By Bao Le-Huu

Dance Don't Dance release debut album

Orlando gets a chance to spend 'An Evening With Bonnie "Prince" Billy' at the Dr. Phillips Center

By Anthony Mauss

The many-monikered musician plays the Pugh Saturday night

Orlando artist Healboi Bedside releases outer-limits hip-hop album 'Serene Exile'

By Bao Le-Huu

Healboi Bedside releases new album: 'Serene Exile'

Industrial agitator JG Thirlwell premieres new classical works with Orlando's Alterity Chamber Orchestra

By Matthew Moyer

JG Thirlwell in a rare moment of repose
More

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us