Dr. Phillips Center's Residency Festival teams up Beck, Diana Ross and more with the Royal Philharmonic

Will you hear symphonic versions of ‘Loser’ or ‘I’m Coming Out’? Maybe!

By on Mon, Sep 11, 2023 at 1:55 pm

click to enlarge Beck gets Royal (Philharmonic Orchestra) at Steinmetz Hall in October - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Beck gets Royal (Philharmonic Orchestra) at Steinmetz Hall in October
Imagine iconic performers like Beck and Diana playing alongside the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra of London. Now imagine that happening in Orlando.

For six days in October, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Orlando is making that happen. Starting Oct. 3, the arts center hosts the Residency Festival at Steinmetz Hall, and the festival promises unique, collaborative performances that attendees won’t see anywhere else.

Beck, Diana Ross, Harry Connick Jr., Bach Festival Society of Winter Park, the Birmingham Royal Ballet, and Broadway stars Sutton Foster and Brian Stokes Mitchell will all be accompanied by the prestigious Royal Philharmonic Orchestra of London.

“Pairing one of the world’s greatest orchestras with popular artists, this festival gives Orlando’s visitors and our hometown guests a chance to hear their music in unexpected ways in Steinmetz Hall,” said President and CEO of the Dr. Philips Center for the Performing Arts Kathy Ramsberger in a press statement.

The festival schedule is as follows:

Oct. 3 – Birmingham Royal Ballet & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 – Beck & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 – Harry Connick Jr. & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at 8 p.m.
Oct. 6 – A Legacy Evening with Diana Ross & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at 8 p.m.
Oct. 7 – Broadway Royalty Sutton Foster & Brian Stokes Mitchell & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at 8 p.m.
Oct. 8 – Bach Festival Choir & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event can be purchased starting Sept. 11. Purchase tickets through the Dr. Phillips Center's website.

Tags:

