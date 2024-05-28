The Psychedelic Furs return to Orlando's Hard Rock Live to signal the end of the summer

The new wave and post-punk survivors return to an Orlando stage less than a year after their last engagement. The band will also play Tampa Bay the following night.
Live, the Furs run through all the classics — including "Heartbreak Beat," "Pretty in Pink" and "Love My Way" — while also airing material from well-regarded 2020 comeback album Made of Rain. Opening the night — and along for the ride — are the Black Lips.
"When we got back together, we realized we still liked the songs we had written and liked playing together, and the audience haven't forgotten us," bassist Tim Butler told Scenestr earlier this year. "Every time we tour we get a larger audience, which ranges from people who bring their kids down, so it gets from [age] 15 or 16 up to, you know, 60 or 70. It's a real broad span of audience ages, which is good."
The Psychedelic Furs play the Hard Rock Live on Saturday, Aug. 31. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 31, through Ticketmaster.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed