The Psychedelic Furs return to Orlando's Hard Rock Live to signal the end of the summer

Location Details Hard Rock Live 6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal 407-351-5483 hardrock.com/orlando

The Psychedelic Furs have announced a weekend of Florida shows at the tail end of the summer — do these look like fun-in-the-sun gents to you? — and Orlando is one of those two stops.The new wave and post-punk survivors return to an Orlando stage less than a year after their last engagement. The band will also play Tampa Bay the following night.Live, the Furs run through all the classics — including "Heartbreak Beat," "Pretty in Pink" and "Love My Way" — while also airing material from well-regarded 2020 comeback albumOpening the night — and along for the ride — are the Black Lips."When we got back together, we realized we still liked the songs we had written and liked playing together, and the audience haven't forgotten us," bassist Tim Butler told Scenestr earlier this year. "Every time we tour we get a larger audience, which ranges from people who bring their kids down, so it gets from [age] 15 or 16 up to, you know, 60 or 70. It's a real broad span of audience ages, which is good."The Psychedelic Furs play the Hard Rock Live on Saturday, Aug. 31. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 31, through Ticketmaster.