The HVNZ play their first show on an Orlando stage at the Iron Cow this week

By on Wed, Mar 15, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The HVNZ make their stage debut at Iron Cow this Thursday - Photo by Jesse McMinn
Photo by Jesse McMinn
The HVNZ make their stage debut at Iron Cow this Thursday

Central Florida band the HVNZ have been emerging with flair over the past year or so with a stylish string of singles and videos. But it’s not until this upcoming Orlando show that they’ll finally make their official stage debut.

Fronted by Nik Talbot of standout garage-rock duo the Dull Blades, the Space Coast trio specialize in a Killers-esque brand of indie rock that revives all the drama, bombast and dance-floor energy of the 2000s.

The HVNZ’s rise has been a concerted and visually splashy campaign that most recently culminated last year in their first collection, the solid six-song Everything Is Fine EP. Now they finally step up to fully unveil themselves in concert.

9 p.m. Thursday, March 16, Iron Cow, $10.

Location Details

Iron Cow

2438 E. Robinson St., Orlando Milk District

3 events 36 articles

Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Reggaeton star Feid will close out his ‘Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground’ tour in Orlando

By Reina Nieves

Feid will wrap his summer tour in Orlando

Aussie punks Amyl and the Sniffers are playing Orlando on Halloween night

By Matthew Moyer

Amyl and the Sniffers play Orlando in the fall

St. Pete synth star Ortrotasce returns to Orlando

By Tyler Barney

Ortrotasce

Music Fest Orlando to bring Fantasia, Babyface and more to the Fairgrounds

By Matthew Moyer

Fantasia is among the headliners at the upcoming Music Fest Orlando

Also in Music

You won't be able to keep up with young Orlando band 0 Miles Per Hour

By Ida V. Eskamani

You won't be able to keep up with young Orlando band 0 Miles Per Hour

Patrick Hagerman releases a quartet of new singles ahead of performance at Southern Fried Sunday anniversary

By Bao Le-Huu

Patrick Hagerman releases new music and plays the SFS anniversary this week

St. Pete synth star Ortrotasce returns to Orlando

By Tyler Barney

Ortrotasce

Orlando’s 0 Miles Per Hour release infectious new single ‘0214’

By Bao Le-Huu

0 Miles Per Hour release new single "0214"
More

Digital Issue

March 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us