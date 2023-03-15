The HVNZ play their first show on an Orlando stage at the Iron Cow this week

Central Florida band the HVNZ have been emerging with flair over the past year or so with a stylish string of singles and videos. But it’s not until this upcoming Orlando show that they’ll finally make their official stage debut.
Fronted by Nik Talbot of standout garage-rock duo the Dull Blades, the Space Coast trio specialize in a Killers-esque brand of indie rock that revives all the drama, bombast and dance-floor energy of the 2000s.
The HVNZ’s rise has been a concerted and visually splashy campaign that most recently culminated last year in their first collection, the solid six-song Everything Is Fine EP. Now they finally step up to fully unveil themselves in concert.
9 p.m. Thursday, March 16, Iron Cow, $10.
Location Details
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter